Nielson withdraws from Craig City Council race

— Craig City Councilman Kent Nielson formally withdrew from the City Council race Monday, bringing the field of candidates to seven people for three open seats.

Due to family commitments, Nielson had previously acknowledged he wouldn’t be running for the position of mayor though he is currently serving as mayor pro tem. After reflecting on his decision for another week, he has decided to withdraw from the race altogether.

“I really feel good about where things are going with Craig, and I wanted to continue to be a part of that, but I just don’t feel I can commit the time necessary,” Nielson said. “If I do something, I want to be able to commit the time needed to do a good job.”

Nielson served on council for nearly three years, in addition to serving two terms more than 15 years ago.

His father — a general contractor who helped build Craig Station — passed away in early January, and Nielson is the executor of his estate. He also said he and his wife plan to spend more time with their granddaughters in Texas.