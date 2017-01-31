Lance Scranton: Students aren’t learning!

Each week begins with students listing events and news from the past week that is worth discussing in class. Student-driven news and event selection might be a little frightening for some teachers, especially with teenagers, but solid parameters make the process very dependable and enlightening. Students are interested in the world around them and are very engaged, but it’s the depth of their engagement that requires a teacher’s touch.

Without imposing a viewpoint or opinion, the teacher’s job is to advance learning in a variety of environments. Too often students read a headline, and when I ask for details, they aren’t always sure about the news story particulars. The focus on headlines is a fairly recent issue in a news feed generation who are inundated with a flurry of headlines every hour, minute or second. If anything happens anywhere, technology allows anyone with a device to know about it, and with their notifications turned on, the headline appears almost immediately.

The problem is two-fold: the multiple headlines appear quickly and so many headlines make it impossible to read each article. Hence, the news and event editor knows that readership is vital and a more rousing headline might mean the difference in a reader engaging the article. But in a busy world, many young people consider the news feed the actual meat on the information bone. Engaging in what is actually going on in the article is the challenge and is what makes the teacher in the classroom so important.

Looking below the surface to determine not just the details, but also the complexity, is vital in our information obsessed culture that seems to pay little attention to detail.

Headlines shout to us daily but the details generally offer little more than a whimper. If you think you’ve got all the information you need from a headline — think again. True learning requires attention to detail and a little more effort than glancing at the headline.

Just like the headline above; the details are vitally important to understanding the purpose of the column or one might think students in Moffat County aren’t learning but nothing could be farther from the truth!



Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.