Drunk man returned safely to motel room: On the record for Jan. 24 to 30

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Jan. 26

1:40 a.m.: At Abbey Carpet, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the business. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said they were looking for someone who was possibly living under the bridge.

10:11 a.m.: At City Market, officers responded to a report of a theft. A female party was issued a summons for shoplifting numerous items.

11:01 a.m.: On the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, officers responded to a report of possible fraud. A female party checked her credit card and noticed another name associated to her social security number.

4:56 p.m.: On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a civil problem involving a juvenile.

6:45 p.m.: At Mathers' Bar, officers initiated a traffic stop for illegal window tint that was too dark. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Friday, Jan. 27

6:31 a.m.: On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a trespasser. A male party who had been repeatedly caught sleeping in the lobby of the post office had been there for last several days, was issued a trespass notice and asked to leave.

9:30 a.m.: On the 500 block of First Avenue West, a female party wanted to report a cold domestic violence incident of which she was victim.

11:15 a.m.: At the Craig Post Office, officers recovered a found clipboard that looked like it belonged to an unknown pipeline worker. Officers are working to locate the owner.

11:22 a.m.: At Los Jilberto’s, officers responded to a report of a windshield that had been broken out. The report was made by a woman regarding her daughter’s car.

11:35 a.m.: At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a male party refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. He came to the store on foot and appeared to be homeless, as he was panhandling and asking people for money.

12:39 p.m.: At Yampa Valley Bank, officers issued a trespass notice to a female who was yelling.

1:31 p.m.: At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of two females getting gas that appeared to be high. They were driving a black pickup and almost hit a Kum & Go worker as they left. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

4:07 p.m.: On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party who was asking for money.

7:12 p.m.: At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a sex crime.

7:54 p.m.: At an undisclosed location, officers took a report of a domestic disturbance. A man came over to a woman’s residence and went through her email on her phone. She asked him to leave and stay off her accounts. She stated that he was continuing to access her accounts from other devices. Officers are trying to contact the man.

8:34 p.m.: On the 2600 block of Highway 40, officers took a report of possible identity theft. A man told officers he believed his identity was taken by the occupant of another room, as he had left his phone in the laundry room and saw the other person messing with it. He claimed someone was checking his credit report and that he was getting fraudulent calls from someone claiming to be the government.

Saturday, Jan. 28

12:03 p.m.: At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of gas theft. A blue Chevy truck filled up with $25 worth of gas and was last seen headed north towards Baggs, Wyoming. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

12:07 p.m.: On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway or missing person.

8:54 p.m.: At the Community Budget Center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A male party was seen urinating on the building, but he took off before officers arrived.

Sunday, Jan. 29

2:09 p.m.: On the 1500 block of East 10th Street, officers took a report of road rage. A white Chevy Impala was reportedly cutting off other vehicles and cutting into oncoming traffic. Officers are investigating the incident.

3:15 p.m.: On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female party reported that another woman was spreading rumors about her.

6:36 p.m.: On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A woman called to say she saw a man wearing what looked like a uniform carrying buckets into a house, with a white suburban parked on the street, and she thought it was suspicious. No report was filed.

6:36 p.m.: At the Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of a possible theft of a lottery ticket from someone who was turning in winning tickets, but it turned out the person had just misplaced the ticket and later found it.

6:37 p.m.: Near the West Twin Cinema, officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian. A drunk male was seen walking in the middle of the street and the sidewalk and flipping off passing cars. Officers responded but did not see the party, and had to leave for another call.

6:38 p.m.: On the 300 block of Sandrock Drive, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A verbal argument took place between spouses and a juvenile male. The man and his son left for a while.

6:46 p.m.: At East Victory Way and Tucker Street, officers received another call on a drunk pedestrian.

6:49 p.m.: At East Victory Way and Colorado Street, officers received a third report of a drunk pedestrian and finally found the man and returned him safely to his room at the Westward Motel on Victory Way and Lincoln Street.

8 p.m.: On the 700 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a disturbance between a man and woman over a couple of dogs. The woman was attempting to take her dogs back and an argument ensued.

10:09 p.m.: On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute.

Monday, Jan. 30

2:39 a.m.: At the west Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. A man wearing a dark hoodie jacket, ski mask and sunglasses entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the cash register. The suspect is still at large, and the incident is under investigation.

6:01 a.m.: On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a car that ran into the back of a parked Ford Explorer. The driver received a summons for careless driving.

11:31 a.m.: At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of someone was calling the front desk number and making harassing remarks. Officers traced the number and warned the party.

1:13 p.m.: On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers assisted Denver Police Department with the recovery of a stolen U-haul.

5:35 p.m.: At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile, who was found by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office a short time later and returned to their parents.

7:19 p.m.: At Moffat County High School parking lot, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash. A gray Ford Fusion was hit by unknown vehicle.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Kristie Dee Muirhead, 36, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence and third degree assault.

Joseph James LeBlanc, 27, of Meeker, was cited for driving under the influence of liquor.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Yevone McKenzie, 39, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged harassment, domestic violence, criminal mischief and obstruction of telephone services.

Jacob Cole Ungefug, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Alexander Wayne Hicks, 25, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal window tint.

Kelly William Lipsie, Jr., 27, of Oak Creek, was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

Coltin Josiah Saulnier, 19, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Robert Henry Wieland, III, 36, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay a fine.

Sofia Monique Espino, 18, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Patricia Joann Young, 53, of Dinosaur, was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence, fourth-degree arson of a residence, two charges of child abuse and three charges of reckless endangerment.

Friday, Jan. 27

Janis Caitlin Harper, 25, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol, and open marijuana container and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 28

James Tyler Curtis, 25, of Saratoga, Wyoming, was arrested on a warrant for forgery and false reporting from Carbon County, Wyoming and failure to appear in Moffat County Court regarding a traffic offense.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Richard Kent Hintze, 36, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence or driving while impaired.

Hec Merton McEntee, 41, of Hayden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for jail time.

Monday, Jan. 30

David Kent Hammond, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for Correctional Alternative Placement Services.