Daily Press welcomes new ad rep

The Craig Daily Press is excited to introduce KayCee Goncalves to the community.

She’s the newspaper’s newest advertising representative who recently moved to Craig from Meeker with her husband Jeff Goncalves who works for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“I’m really excited to get my feet wet in the advertising world, get to know people and businesses and have some lasting relationships,” she said.

KayCee and her husband love to hunt and fish. Jeff proposed to her while they were on a fly-fishing trip near Aspen, and the couple has now been married for two years.

Originally from Fort Collins, KayCee loves how friendly Craig residents have been to her and her husband.

Her first day is Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome KayCee to the team,” said Advertising Manager Sheli Steele.