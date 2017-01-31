Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 1, 2017: Craig hockey stays hearty in weekend games

Craig Youth Hockey Association teams played tough in games during the weekend.

Following a weekend without play due to rescheduling, the Moffat County Bulldogs 18 and under group traveled to Glenwood Springs, losing 8-1 and 8-0 to the Grizzlies. Dom Bell scored the Bulldogs’ only goal, assisted by Jesse Earle.

Goalie Wyatt Bellio made 70 saves during the doubleheader.

The 14U Northwest Colorado Blizzard — a roster with both Craig and Steamboat Springs athletes — also competed in Glenwood, going 1-2 against the Grizzlies. A 6-3 win was sandwiched by defeats of 3-2 and 5-4.

Scoring for the Bantam team was well-rounded and included goals by Chase Delameter, Clay Durham, Coleman Bohmer, Quinn Dorris, Aidan Story and Jack Cashen, as well as assists by Calvin Zuschlag, Ezra Moyer, Alan Duty and Alex Colby.

John Doane recorded 84 total saves during the three games.

The 10U Squirts played their final home games Sunday, sweeping West Elk, 3-1 and 6-4.

Grant Sis and Patrick Neton each had three goals, while Jim Neal, Memphis Herndon and Kaidin Anthony all put in one, with Anthony making three assists, Patrick Neton two and Herndon, Zane Herod and Ryan Booker one each.

Caden Bugay made 14 saves in the first game, and coaches put in new goalie Hayden Urroz for the second, saving five shots.

“They made effort, they hustled, and they had a lot of fun,” said coach Jim Neton.

The Cougars sit third in the Squirt C division of Continental Divide Youth Hockey League and will qualify for the state tournament if they stay in the top four.

Bantams and Squirts have the week off, with the 12U Peewees back in action in Grand Junction. Midgets will host their first home games at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday against Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Moffat County Youth Wrestling registration available

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

MCHS, CMS spirit teams organizing February cheer clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime as part of the final home basketball game of the season when MCHS hosts Delta Feb. 17.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-pom. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at MCHS, with practices running from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 to 16, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.