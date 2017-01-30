Armed robber attacks Kum & Go in Craig

— An unidentified man robbed the west Kum & Go at gunpoint in Craig early Monday morning, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the convenience store, according to law officials.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:39 a.m. Monday morning, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department.

A male wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket, ski mask and sunglasses reportedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.

He left the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money and did not harm the clerk. The case is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time, Craig Police Commander Jerry DeLong said.

Kum & Go equips all of its stores with video cameras, Kum & Go Communications Director Kristie Bell said.

Officers will review video footage as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 970-824-3535.