Art, chocolate and music create a recipe for a goodtime in Craig

— Downtown Craig will come alive between 5 and 8 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 11 as art, chocolate and music lovers enjoy the annual Taste of Chocolate and Art Walk.

The events are organized by the Downtown Business Association.

“This is a great cabin fever reliever,” said organizer Kandee Dilldine.

The Taste of Chocolate is 11-years-old. This year 145 tickets will go on sale Wednesday at Downtown Books and K.S. Creations at a cost of $12 each.

“In those (11) years we have only increased the price of a ticket by two dollars and we always sell out,” Dilldine said.

The fee goes towards first, second and third prizes presented to the person who makes the tastiest chocolate as judged by ticket holders.

There are seven chocolatiers currently registered. “We can always use more. They have until Feb. 8 to sign-up,” Dilldine said.

Joanne Roberson has won the Taste of Chocolate four times.

“I put my own twist on recipes that I think look good,” she said. She also asks a few people to taste test before determining the recipe that will make the cut.

The Art Walk is in its 22nd year and is free to attend. Artists and businesses pay $35 towards the cost of promoting the evening.

There are 11 businesses, four musical groups and eight artists confirmed and registering by Feb. 3 grantees inclusion into promotional materials, Dilldine said.

The events happen the weekend before Valentine's Day and some venues will feature musical acts with a romantic play list.

“We will cover lots of romantic music from Rodgers and Hammerstein and classic movies as well as more modern romantic pieces and a new one called a Knight’s Quest,” said Jim Simpson, manager for Cedar Mountain Strings and Yampa Valley Brass.

At the Center of Craig, Connections4Kids annual Cherish the Little Things Art Show will run along side the Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.

Show visitors are asked to vote with their dollars. And winning art is published in a calendar. In the past the organization has made over $10,000 from the event, said Executive Director Betsy Overton.

“It’s a great social event,” Dilldine said. “And you don’t have to spend any money to enjoy it.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.