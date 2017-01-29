Business Buzz: Visitation up 4% at Dinosaur National Monument

Jensen, Utah and Dinosaur — The large number of people who flocked to Dinosaur National Monument last year boosted the national park’s visitation numbers by roughly 4 percent.



The park hosted a total of 304,314 visitors in 2016, up 4.3 percent over the 2015 annual visitation, according to figures from National Park Service.

In December 2016, visitation was up 13.8 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

The big recreation months of last year — spring and summer — all experienced a bump in visitation compared to 2015.

May visitation up 11.7 percent, June was up 3.6 percent, July it increased 5.4 percent and August was up 5.7 percent.

Despite the spring and summer success, not all months saw year over year increases.

“The first four months of 2016 showed a decrease in visitation over 2015, most likely due to more typical winter conditions than the previous year,” stated the press release. “May through December all showed increases over the previous year. The 4 percent increase in visitation the monument experienced (in 2016) was on top of the 16 percent increase that occurred in 2015.”

Tax season: Employer must send income statements by Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Revenue is reminding employers and payers that they must submit their wage and income statements (W-2s and/or 1099s) containing Colorado tax withholding to the department by Tuesday, to comply with federal and state laws.

If data is not submitted, refunds for employees will be delayed, according to the department’s news release.

Revenue Online, www.Colorado.gov/RevenueOnline, provides employers with a secure method for filing year-end W-2, 1099 and/or W2-G statements. Simply click on the “Submit Year-End Withholding” hyperlink in the Additional Services section on the main webpage.

Electronic filing is recommended for all employers and required for those with 250 or more employees. However, employers with fewer than 250 employees may choose to file paper W-2s instead of filing electronically. For more information see the Annual Reconciliation Due Dates webpage.

Colorado report says energy biz in ‘stages of recovery’

New business filings exhibited “unrelenting growth” in the final quarter of 2016, while the energy sector reached the bottom, according to a recent report from the Colorado Secretary of State.

However, the report also indicates the energy industry is in early stages of recovery.

“Growth in business filings is consistent with the overall population and employment growth that we are seeing in Colorado," Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division for the state, said in a statement. "It appears that the energy sector will be less of a drag on growth compared to the last two years."

The Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators Report also showed that employment growth is projected to continue but at a lower pace in the first half of 2017.

The report highlights large growth differences between the urban and rural parts of the state.

"Steady year-over- year improvement in Colorado's economic indicators leaves me optimistic about 2017," Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said in a statement. "To see state business leaders share in my optimism is also encouraging for Colorado."

The Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder, publishes the report using data from the secretary of state's central business registry.

The report looks at a variety of factors, including new business filings, business renewals, construction and the unemployment rate, both in Colorado and nationally.

The secretary of state’s business and licensing division recorded 24,763 new business filings in the final quarter of 2016, a 6.3 percent increase over the same period in 2015. In total, 109,526 new business filings were recorded in the state in 2016, also showing growth over 2015.

The Colorado real estate market continues to far outpace national growth, and the number of issued building permits reflects the expansion, although it is not yet back to pre-recession levels.