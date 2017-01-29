Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah

4:15 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Hayden at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Baggs, Wyoming, at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Friday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at MCHS/Glenwood Springs/Summit triangular in Glenwood Springs

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.