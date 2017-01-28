Moffat County C-Team basketball busts up Meeker, Coal Ridge in home tourney

The younger athletes of Moffat County High School hoops had their due Saturday as C-Team basketball hosted its own tournament.

Bulldog squads were the big winners of the day as both boys and girls groups went 2-0 against opponents, with Meeker and Coal Ridge coming to town.

Aspen boys were also scheduled to play in the tourney but dealt with travel issues, which meant Moffat County boys faced off twice with Meeker, winning each instance.

Jefferson Piatt said the sweep of the Cowboys was easier in the second game as Bulldogs knew what to do against the opposition.

“We did good the first game, but in the second we worked as a team better,” he said.

Girls C-Team coach Jesse LaRose said he was concerned that a big gap of time between the morning game against Meeker and the afternoon with Coal Ridge might cause a lag.

Nevertheless, the scoreboard showed nearly the same results, Moffat County beating Meeker 46-27 and the Titans 48-27.

“They played well today, a lot of girls in different spots,” he said. “Young kids, the more you get them on the court, the better things are, all you need is court time and reinforcing what they learn in practice.”

MCHS C-Teams will both be on the road Monday against Battle Mountain, while boys are scheduled to host Steamboat Springs Tuesday and girls will spend Thursday at Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.