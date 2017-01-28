Health Briefs: TMH Suboxone Clinic re-opens to new patients

The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic is again accepting new patients into their Suboxone Clinic and is adding a clinical social worker to the program. Suboxone is used to help people overcome opioid and opiate (heroin) addiction. At any one time TMH is able to provide the service to 30 people. The clinic “is part of our mission of service to the community. It is a little part we can do to be part of the solution to a much larger problem,” said TMH CEO Andy Daniels. To learn more call 970-826-2400.

Cervical Health Awareness Month

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. The number of women who die from cervical cancer in the United States may be higher than previously believed. Due to big advances in early detection, such as the Pap test, it's long been thought that cervical cancer had made a big retreat in the United States. In a new study, when women who’d had hysterectomies were factored out it was found that U.S. cervical cancer deaths are 77 percent higher among black women and 47 percent higher among white women than previously thought. "This is a preventable disease and women should not be getting it, let alone dying from it," said study leader Anne Rositch, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Learn more at https://medlineplus.gov/news/fullstory_163192.html.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Help is available for insurance enrollment until Tuesday

Do you need health insurance? Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll in a plan for 2017. Northwest Colorado Health can help you determine if you qualify for tax credits to help pay for insurance. To make a free appointment call 970-871-7324.

Free drop-in cardiovascular screenings available for women Thursday

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 3 and raises awareness of heart disease in women.

Screenings include cholesterol panel, blood pressure test, blood glucose test and body mass index. Participants will receive personalized education and heart disease prevention tips based on their results. Women can drop in for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. Free cardiovascular screenings also are available by appointment call 970-824-8233.

TMH Heart & Sole Mixer Feb. 8

If your feet need some love and your heart needs to go the extra mile, come to The Memorial Hospital’s Heart & Sole event. During the mixer providers will perform heart and feet screenings for free. Heart screenings include cholesterol, blood pressure and a 10-year risk assessment. Sole screenings include pedal pulse, neuropathy, calluses and toenail problems. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at TMH Medical Clinic, 785 Russell St.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.