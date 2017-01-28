Government update for the week of Jan. 30

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent Agenda

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: January 17, 24

b) Approve Board of Health Jan. 23 meeting minutes

c) Department of Social Services Legal Representation agreement with Geoffrey Petis

d) Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Annual Storm Water Reports

e) Intergovernmental Agreement for election equipment and services between City of Craig and Moffat County

f) Online Cost Analysis contract

3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business,

whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present January Budget Supplemental

b) Office of Development Services

• Present resolution for authorization to sell county property at Shadow Mountain Subdivision by public auction

c) Department of Social Services — Laura Willems

• Present Colorado Works Program/United Way contract for approval

5) Presentations:

a) Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership — Michelle Balleck

• Discuss organizational funding

b) Small Business Alliance — Michelle Balleck, Christina Oxley, Desiree Moore, Kathy Powell-Case, Kirstie McPherson

• Discuss Business Opportunity Toolkit grant matching funds

c) Northwest Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days Steering Committee

• Discuss conference sponsorship

Moffat County Tourism Association

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse

Agenda

3 p.m.: Marketing Committee

1) Call to Order

• Welcome new board members

• Introductions: Tammie Thompson-Booker

2) 3:05 p.m.: Review MCTA committee structure for new members

3) 3:10 p.m.: Discuss board retreat, 1 to 5 p.m. March 1

4) 3:15 p.m.: Review advertising budget to date

5) 3:20 p.m.: Update on website, VisitMoffatCounty.com

6) 3:25 p.m.: Review advertising

• Review postcard and discuss postcard strategy

• Review Colorado Official Vacation Guide ad and event listings

• Review “Moffat County Treasures”

7) 3:35 p.m.: Proposals for Advertising

• KRAI Radio

• Craig Chamber of Commerce/Craig Daily Press publication, “Welcome to Craig”

8) Public comments

9) Adjournment

4 p.m.: Strategic Planning Committee

1) Update on BLM Snake River Field Office, Travel Management Plan “T-2”

• Discussion concerning all recreation users: roads are not the only issue

2) Update on Diversion project: Yampa River water feature and riverfront landscape

3) Update on County Road sign project along U.S. Highway 40

• Update on “Welcome” signs

4) Update on the BLM Grant Project(s)

• Two entrance signs

• Six interpretive panels

• Four high demand brochures

5) Review items for Elk Springs kiosk

• Set February date for posting

6) Prepare for MCTA Board officer elections for 2017

7) Event Funding Proposals

• LMD

• Whittle the Wood Rendezvous and Grand Olde West Days

8) Public Comments