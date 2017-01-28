Faith Column: Ask rather than assume how you can help

On a recent trip to Haiti, I experienced first-hand a problem I have been aware of for some time but I encountered the problem in a new and greater way.

Part of the service we provided to the mission organization we visited was to organize a storage “depot” or large garage. This building was full of donated items, most from a shipping container that arrived in Haiti as a part of the earthquake relief effort from a US medical facility. The container arrived in 2014, and the earthquake was in 2010! The mission only had time and manpower to get the donated items out of the weather and in the depot. We organized the usable items and stored out of the way broken and unusable things as there are no landfills in Haiti — garbage is incinerated.

The donated items included medical scrubs that ranged from size 2 to 4X (I don’t recall seeing an obese Haitian), long-expired prescription medicine (mostly medicine used in treating hypertension that expired in 2010) hospital furniture that had printed tags saying “SCRAP” and other items while not tagged were clearly broken or missing parts — including free-standing bedside toilets!

Evidently, a broken toilet while certainly not legal or wise to use in medical care here is fine for the poor disaffected peoples of the former island of Hispaniola.

Some years ago while managing a youth Bible camp in the mountains near Stage Coach Lake, my wife and I were flabbergasted at the donation of a cracked toilet that the donor thought the camp could use. The porcelain project did not sell at their yard sale in Steamboat — imagine that — and was not good enough for the donor to use but somehow, in the donor’s logic, was fit for the camp — where the King’s kids come to learn about God!

Sometimes, ministries or agencies and people in general, when helping others make assumptions and take actions that are not always the best help or even tragically, less than helpful.

It has always intrigued me that Jesus, when encountering someone in need, in response to their “cry” for help would consistently ask “What do you want me to do for you?”

Jesus had been traveling the region teaching, feeding people, healing sickness and disease and even raising people from the dead and in Mark chapter 10 Jesus encounters a blind man who shouts “Son of David, have mercy on me.” We would assume the man wants to have his sight (and he does) but Jesus assumes nothing and asks the man, “What do you want me to do for you?”

In the famous healing at the pool of Bethesda in John chapter 5, Jesus encounters an invalid lying next to a pool that had a superstition of healing power whenever the water stirred. The area experiences seismic action similar to Yellowstone pools, and supposedly if you were in the water when it was stirring, you would be healed.

Again Jesus makes no assumptions but asks, “Do you want to get well?” The man is unable to walk and is lying next to a healing pool and Jesus asks this question – incredible!

While these insights into the life and ministry of Jesus are somewhat perplexing, they actually reveal a bit of wisdom that we can glean from to help us in our efforts to meet other people’s needs.

Jesus knows that the best help, the only true help, comes in response to and partnership with the person in need.

In our relief efforts, we need to ask the people we are trying to help “What do you need most” or “What help would benefit you most?”

We assume too much, and we need to ask and listen more.

In Haiti, and I’m sure most third world or emerging countries, many of the items we donate, including food and water, takes money away from the local market and the people who produce or sell the commodities. After the initial need for food and water in relief, we should not keep sending more unless requested. Even fresh and pertinent medicines should be purchased through the normal market channels to not disaffect the local economy.

The best way for us to help after a natural disaster somewhere halfway around the world is to send money to good and reputable organizations. Even our on-site sweat labor should only be at request as our volunteer efforts can in effect take paying jobs away from the very people we are trying to help.

Our hearts are in the right place, it’s our heads that need adjusting.

Pastor Len Browning, The Journey at First Baptist