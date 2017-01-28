Craig’s Tané Otis takes home Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year for Northwest Colorado

The word “support” is one that matters greatly to Moffat County High School senior Tané Otis. It’s something that she’s received in the past when she needed it and plans to pay it forward in the near and distant future.

This week, Otis received Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado during a Thursday ceremony in Steamboat Springs.

Having won the honor through the Craig branch in December, Otis sought to double down this time. She had already received Craig’s Youth of the Year in 2014 but did not take home the regional award when in competition with the Steamboat recipient.

This time was clearly different for the teenager, noted Craig Unit Director Kari Neuman.

A personal essay is the criteria for teen staff members — “red shirts” — to detail the significance of Boys & Girls Club in their lives.

“The judges said she was an ambassador for the club and really lives and breathes this club, and she really presented that well,” Neuman said.

As the winner of the award through both clubs, Otis goes on to the state level in Denver in March, where she will compete for a $5,000 scholarship. Winners at the state level go even further, with a $40,000 four-year scholarship at stake at regionals and $100,000 in college funding bestowed on the national Youth of the Year.

Before that, Otis said she intends to polish her presentation of the speech that has gotten her to this point.

“My speech tells about how much I love this place and how I want to make it a better place and how coming here makes my day 10 times better,” she said.

Neuman said that while Otis was deserving of Youth of the Year the first time she got it, two more years have given the teen increased perspective.

“She’s really been able to look at what the club has given her and be able to speak that, and we’re proud of her for that, her leadership skills and her tenacity,” she said.

With more than a decade of involvement in the local Boys & Girls Club, first as a club member at 6 then staff as she grew older, Otis said learning to be a “support system” for others has been one of the key lessons she’s learned there.

During the holidays, Otis was part of the Adopt-a-Family effort at MCHS to provide Christmas cheer for seven families, with fellow BGC staff lending support as well.

On a day-to-day basis, red shirt staff members supervise hundreds of kids in Craig, befriending and teaching them or even just hanging out.

Keeping it casual with “Miss Tané” is one of 7-year-old Ellie Schell’s favorite parts of coming to the location after school and in the summer.

“We hang out in the gym, we hang out in the art room, we hang out everywhere,” Schell said.

Working with young children is a passion of Otis’s and one she anticipates will be part of her professional life.

“I want to be in social services, and working here has provided me with ideas for my future,” she said. “I like being a support system, making kids happy, hanging out with them, and I think social services is a great place for that.”

Otis added that without having a community full of people to support her, playing her own part in developing the youth of tomorrow would be all the more difficult.

“Thanks to everyone who’s been my support system, just being there for me and believing in me,” she said.

