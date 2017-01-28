Craig competitors make their move to raise big bucks, win CASA’s Dancing with the Stars

Craig residents Dave Fleming and Jeni Giedd were footloose and fancy-free Friday night and waltzed away with a big honor.

As part of the sixth annual Dancing with the Stars benefit for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA in Steamboat Springs, Fleming and Giedd were named the big winners of the night for their routine.

Additionally, as part of his involvement in the fundraiser, Fleming brought in more than $10,000 for the organization, a record amount for a single participant.

Fleming worked with Giedd — a lifelong dancer and owner of Craig studio Just Dance — on a stage set that played off his position as president of Yampa Valley Bank’s Craig branch.

He was a bank manager, and she played the part of a masked robber.

“Dave came to me with a lot of great ideas,” Giedd said. “We wanted to tell a story, make it entertaining for the crowd. It was a fun skit. I could not have asked for a better partner.”

Fleming noted that Shaeli Hatten, Giedd’s protégé, also provided a great deal of assistance when Giedd was unavailable.

“We worked really hard at it, everything went off really well,” he said. “It’s just a great event, we did some unique things and the crowd was really great.”

CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — provides assistance to abused and neglected children in the court systems of Northwest Colorado, namely Moffat, Routt and Grand counties.

Giedd said she was approached to be a choreographer for the event last year but was unable to do so with doctor’s orders for bed rest while carrying her third child.

This was the first year a Craig duo participated in Dancing with the Stars, and Fleming said he hopes more people are able to get involved with the organization that works with the area well outside of Steamboat.

“They really want to get more exposure, and when I was raising money, there were a lot of people who didn’t know much about it, so hopefully that helps start a little bit more recognition for what they do in our county,” he said.

