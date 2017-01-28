Community dresses to impress for Craig Rotary Club's Diamonds & Spurs

The wheels were in motion Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion as Rotary Club of Craig’s yearly formal fundraiser event Diamonds & Spurs brought a sense of elegance to the community.

Photo Gallery 2017 Rotary Club of Craig Diamonds & Spurs The annual event hosted by the service organization included dinner, dancing and more in a formal environment.

Whether you refer to it as the prom for adults in Northwest Colorado or “a dinner-dance extravaganza,” as described by Rotary President-elect Len Browning, Diamonds & Spurs is a gathering that attracts a sizable crowd year after year.

“It’s one of Craig’s finest opportunities to enjoy each other, great food and a great night,” Browning said, noting that literacy programs, scholarships and more are funded though the event.

A packed house featured more than 200 people were on hand in their finest garb, some embracing the diamond part of the evening and others a more rustic sense of breaking out the best duds.

Faith Jones and Chet Peterson were among those clad in fancy clothes, Jones adding a personal snowflake design on her shoulder blade to match the rhinestones on her gown.

“I like to support Craig Rotary Club, they do a lot of great things for the community, and I enjoy this every year,” Jones said. “It’s beautiful as always.”

The two added that the apparel is an impressive part of the evening as people adhere to a more formal dress code.

“It takes a bit of work,” Peterson chuckled.

Cocktails started the night and led into dinner as patrons patrolled the perimeter in the silent auction with dozens of donated items and packages up for bids.

With music provided by KC Hume, the night went on to open up the dance floor, but not before Rotarians named to new recipient of the Bill and Nancy Muldoon Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Karen Brown was given the honor for her work with Community Budget Center, which works as a local nonprofit to aid people within the area struggling to make ends meet, fitting well within Rotary’s credo of “service above self.”

Brown said she was completely unaware she was getting an award until she sat down to dinner.

“My board of directors knew, but they didn’t tell me until I got here,” she laughed.

“It’s awesome, it’s a great honor.”

