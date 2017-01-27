TMH Living Well: Small steps mean lasting change for weight loss

It’s tempting when you want to lose weight to believe that a fad diet is the answer. Maybe it is for a while but eventually you will likely grow tired of your restrictive lifestyle and revert to how you ate before. The trick for lasting weight loss is changing your habits around eating, one at a time. Adopting healthy habits is what invokes real change, and changing everything at once often doesn’t work.

“When people do follow fad diets they may see weight loss but in reality they are unlikely to keep it off. Unless the diet you are choosing is something you think you can follow the rest of your life you will eventually gain it back when you resume old habits,” said Carol Bolt, physician assistant with The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic.

Bolt encourages her patients to look at their habits in three areas — food, drinks and activity — and to pick one area to focus on at a time. Start with the one that’s most doable.

Consider drinks: cutting out sodas and other high sugar drinks, like juice, energy drinks and loaded coffees can make a big impact. For example, a grande — 16-ounce — flavored latte at Starbucks with 2 percent milk has 35 grams of sugar and 250 calories, and a can of regular soda has about 150 calories.

While the average woman needs 1,600 to 2,000 calories and the average man needs 2,200 to 2,800, you can imagine that drinking four sugary drinks a day could in itself equal at least a few extra pounds every year. It takes just 3,500 extra calories to put on one pound.

Replace soda with water or sparkling water with a splash of juice to add flavor. Check labels on drinks to make sure your favorite products are not loaded with sugar, as sugar equals calories, and empty ones at that.

“Your weight is the result of the calories you take in. I encourage people to keep a food diary so they can become aware of hidden calories in the drinks and foods they are eating,” Bolt said.

When it comes to eating, Bolt recommends keeping the four food groups — vegetables/fruits, dairy, grains and protein/meats — in mind at each meal, and trying to get a balance of each, which will sustain you longer than just getting one or two. She suggests picturing a plate that’s divided in half, with one side cut in half again. Fill the large side with greens, vegetables and fruits. On the divided side, fill one portion with meat and one with a starch, like a potato, bread, rice or noodles.

“If you are eating out, split your meal with yourself — eat half at the restaurant, and take the other half home for the next day. Also, start with your salad. Filling up on healthy foods first makes it easier to slow down on meats and starches later,” Bolt said.

Maybe you would rather choose to add exercise than change your diet. That helps, but it’s often deceiving because it takes a lot of exercise to burn off extra indulgences. Let’s consider that flavored latte again — it takes a half-hour of jogging to burn 199 calories, and an hour of walking to burn 180 calories, so even after some good activity, you’d still come up short.

“Exercising is great for overall health and something I strongly encourage, but by itself it’s not typically enough to lose weight. It’s a mistake to overeat with the notion that you will burn off the calories during your next workout, and in general it doesn’t help develop lifestyle changes that maintain weight loss,” Bolt said.

Still, being active does burn more calories than being sedentary so Bolt recommends that whenever you can, increase activity in your daily life, whether that’s parking farther away, taking the stairs or doing your own household chores. She likes speedometers that track your daily exercise and give you a conscious goal to work towards, like 10,000 steps, every day. If you want to add in a brisk walk or jog, start with a small goal, like one mile, and work up from there.

Carol Bolt is accepting new patients at TMH Medical Clinic. For information, call 970-826-2400.