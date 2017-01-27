Superfood Tip: Try mango, bananas and lime for dessert

It's easy to cut sugar from dessert when you have something naturally sweet and delicious as a replacement.
Try mixing freshly cut mangos with sliced bananas. Squeeze a fresh lime over the mangos and bananas, stir the ingredients together and you'll have a sweet and refreshing superfood dessert.
The best part is that it's incredibly healthy with no added sugars and extremely low in calories.
