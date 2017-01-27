Superfood Tip: Try mango, bananas and lime for dessert

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, January 27, 2017

It's easy to cut sugar from dessert when you have something naturally sweet and delicious as a replacement.

Try mixing freshly cut mangos with sliced bananas. Squeeze a fresh lime over the mangos and bananas, stir the ingredients together and you'll have a sweet and refreshing superfood dessert.

The best part is that it's incredibly healthy with no added sugars and extremely low in calories.

