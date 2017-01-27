Stephanie Bergstrom: Supporting educators

To the editor:

As a community we often come to the table with complaints rather than kudos. I have seen this particularly in response to our educators, school administrators and even school board members. While our right to disagree, to seek more information or to request transparency with issues impacting our children is one in which every parent and community member should extend; I would ask us each to also take note of the hard work of each of these individuals as well. I appreciate and support our educators and those who consistently work to make the lives of our students better!

Thank you to JoBeth Tupa, who consistently rallies for the students in Moffat County schools. Thank you to Jill Hafey, who stands in bone-chilling temperatures to help the students at Sunset Elementary in carline in the morning (often helping with backpack adjustments, opening/closing car doors, and walking students across the slippery ice).

Thank you to Amber Beaver, Peggy Green, Melany Neton and Alida Crookston

for encouraging the strengths of the children you teach. Thank you to all other educators, school staff and board members in Moffat County who not only support our students, but also the community. It takes a big heart to help shape little minds. Your efforts are truly appreciated!

Stephanie Bergstrom

Craig