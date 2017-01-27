From Pipi's Pasture: Making do

When I was a kid growing up on the ranch, our family learned to “make do.” It might have been using a jar-sealing rubber — a circular piece of rubber used to seal canning jars — to hold a sole on a pair of everyday shoes. Or it might have been piling thick telephone books — the Denver kind — big storage cans or anything else we could find on top of a stool in order to reach the ceiling when we painted or cleaned. This was in lieu of a ladder.

Today we throw away shoes with loose soles so that we don’t fall and hurt ourselves. We use a ladder to reach the ceiling. But we learned something from “making do.” As my sister, Charlotte Allum, puts it, “We learned to use our resources wisely.”

I apply what I learned when doing my chores, especially in the winter. First of all, there’s the large metal gate that I use to get into the main part of the corral. It’s made up of bars, the bottom of which nearly reaches the ground. As I carry hay through the gate, some of it piles up around the gate. It doesn’t bother in the summer, but when winter arrives there’s snow and ice.

At first the gate opens enough to pull a bale through it, but it isn’t long until it is hard to open, and I have to use a pitchfork to pry the metal loose from the ice. That’s when I resort to leaving the gate open a few inches and securing the chain across the hole so that #65 and another calf can’t push themselves through.

Then I have to s-q-u-e-e-z-e through the hole. I honestly don’t know how I’m able to do it. I have no idea why I have to squeeze through the gate from my left side first when going into the corral and from my right side first when going back out. But I’m able to “make do.” I can climb over the corral fence, too, but it isn’t as convenient when there are cattle right next to the fence on the other side.

Then there are the garden hoses that we use to fill the stock tanks. We have three stock tanks to fill. The first is next to the front yard fence. I fill it with a hose that I drain and leave on the patio. There really isn’t a problem filling this tank unless it gets very cold. Then the hose has to be brought into the back part of the house at night. But I’m able to fill the tank, so I make do.

The second tank is in the bull pen part of the corral. It isn’t hard to fill, either, because the hydrant is across the fence from the tank. The hose is short, but it does have to be packed back and forth from the house during cold weather.

Then there is the third tank. It’s in the corral with the metal gate. We cannot find a way to use a tank heater in this tank so early in the winter I keep the big tank free of ice. It has to be abandoned when it gets very cold. So does the long hose that I use to fill it. It means using recycled mineral tubs and big rubber tubs for watering.

In the past I have had to fill the containers by carrying buckets of water from the hydrant — sometimes as many as 12 of them — but last year my brother, Duane Osborn, solved the problem for me. He gave me the pocket hoses that retract and can even be carried in a large pocket. I spread them out, fill everything up, and put them back in a bucket that I keep at the house.

Making do!