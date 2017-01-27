Over a Cup of Coffee: A 'Good Common Mincemeat' recipe

On Tuesday Dollie Frentress of Craig called me and said, “You’re going to get a kick out of this,” and I did. I hope you do, too.

Dollie was talking about a mincemeat recipe that she found in her grandma’s cookbook. Dollie’s grandpa had given the book to her grandma. Inside the book was written, “Mrs. H.L. Jones from Mr. H.L. Jones.” The date was April 25, 1892. Dollie said the price of the cookbook was $1.50.

Inside she found the following mincemeat recipe.

Good Common Mincemeat

2 pounds minced beef or tongue

3 pounds suet

4 pounds currants

3 pounds apples

1 pound raisins

1 pound brown sugar

1 ounce mixed ground spices

1 pound candied citron or same of lemon and orange rind, boiled tender

1 pint common brandy

3 quarts cider or enough to make it juicy

Put raisins in whole. Mince all the rest, season the meat and suet a little with salt and pepper.

Should be kept three or four weeks before using. Makes 2 ½ gallons or 40 to 50 pies.

Dollie chuckled when she mentioned that readers “should not try this at home.” That’s because there are no directions for cooking so safety might be an issue. We’re wondering if perhaps the mixture fermented?

At any rate, I’ve learned from Dollie and other readers that making mincemeat was a way to preserve meat. Dollie says that she remembers her mama making mincemeat, but it was processed in jars in a 10-pound pressure canner.

She also remembers her mama making venison out of an entire deer. There was so much meat that her mother, Margaret Kline, said to her husband, “Oh my gosh. Anton, I don’t have a big enough pan to cook this.”

Dollie’s father got out the wash tub and cleaned it out good. Then, since his wife didn’t have anything to stir that much meat and ingredients, he made her a wooden paddle.

Dollie’s mother made her mincemeat from a recipe in the “Ball Blue Canning Book” which has the directions for safely processing the mixture. Her recipe called for five cups cooked ground beef or venison, and 1 quart of ground pork suet, plus other ingredients.

Thanks so much, Dollie! I so enjoyed visiting with you.

If you have recipes and stories to share, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626. Can you believe that I have heard from other readers who have information about mincemeat? I’ve enjoyed it all.