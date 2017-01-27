Moffat County real estate transactions for December

• Address: 1180 County Rd. 53N
Seller: John Mainguy Family Trust
Buyer: Clements P Fitterer
Sale price: $200,000
• Address: 3647 Juniper Place
Seller: Melissa M George
Buyer: Muschetto Family Living Trust
Sale price: $115,000
• Address: 1664 Yama Ave., #24
Seller: Heredia Roberto Lopez
Buyer: Rivero Adrian Enriquez
Sale price: $7,000
• Address: 300 E. Fourth St.
Seller: Corinne O Jackson
Buyer: Jay Kaufman
Sale price: $77,000
• Address: 2225 County Rd. 174
Seller: Kelly E Grinolds
Buyer: Justin L Davis
Sale price: $303,800
• Address: 825 E. Seventh St., #19
Seller: Luke Johnson
Buyer: Jared Lichtenhahn
Sale price: $2,500
• Address: 6266 County Rd. 7
Seller: Martin Anthony
Buyer: Steven W Marshall
Sale price: $90,000
• Address: 325 Spring Coulee Way
Seller: Brandon L Cooper
Buyer: Christopher Matheson
Sale price: $190,000
• Address: 2450 W. Third St.
Seller: Stanley & Lolly Hathhorn
Buyer: Jake Haskins
Sale price: $225,000
• Address: 277 Clay Ave.
Seller: Stanly & Lolly Hathhorn
Buyer: Jake Haskins
Sale price: $225,000
• Address: 333 Birch St.
Seller: Dale & Terry Kruse
Buyer: Timothy Currie
Sale price: $135,000
• Address: 1297 Lincoln St.
Seller: Francis Grant Roper
Buyer: Austin Cless
Sale price: $179,000
• Address: 528 Fourth Ave. West
Seller: Nick Avgares Revocable Trust
Buyer: Mary Avgares
Sale price: $73,900
• Address: 1465 County Rd. 30
Seller: Michael A & Janet M Schad
Buyer: Ray Pearcey III
Sale price: $244,200
• Address: 1597 Sprout Drive
Seller: Martha N Sombati Revocable Trust
Buyer: Dan Lundberg
Sale price: $13,000
• Address: 430 E. Fourth St., #32
Seller: Terry Earle
Buyer: Kimberlee A Van Peursem
Sale price: $100
• Address: 430 E. Fourth St., #28
Seller: Terry James
Buyer: Kimberlee A Van Peursem
Sale price: $300
• Address: 147 Taylor Court
Seller: Jamie Dschaak
Buyer: Jimmie S Walz
Sale price: $56,500
• Address: 2908 Pinon Circle
Seller: Clint K Roberts
Buyer: Brandon L Cooper
Sale price: $290,000
• Address: 700 E. Victory Way
Seller: KG Store 903 LLC
Buyer: KGCCO LLC
Sale price: $4,775,000
• Address: 917 Breeze St.
Seller: Brenna M Haley
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $68,000
• Address: 921 Grackle Rd.
Seller: Jon W. Thompson
Buyer: Randy Pearson
Sale price: $18,500
• Address: 771 Rose St.
Seller: David Decker
Buyer: Justin F Doubrava
Sale price: $113,500
