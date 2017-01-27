Moffat County real estate transactions for December

Friday, January 27, 2017

• Address: 1180 County Rd. 53N

Seller: John Mainguy Family Trust

Buyer: Clements P Fitterer

Sale price: $200,000

• Address: 3647 Juniper Place

Seller: Melissa M George

Buyer: Muschetto Family Living Trust

Sale price: $115,000

• Address: 1664 Yama Ave., #24

Seller: Heredia Roberto Lopez

Buyer: Rivero Adrian Enriquez

Sale price: $7,000

• Address: 300 E. Fourth St.

Seller: Corinne O Jackson

Buyer: Jay Kaufman

Sale price: $77,000

• Address: 2225 County Rd. 174

Seller: Kelly E Grinolds

Buyer: Justin L Davis

Sale price: $303,800

• Address: 825 E. Seventh St., #19

Seller: Luke Johnson

Buyer: Jared Lichtenhahn

Sale price: $2,500

• Address: 6266 County Rd. 7

Seller: Martin Anthony

Buyer: Steven W Marshall

Sale price: $90,000

• Address: 325 Spring Coulee Way

Seller: Brandon L Cooper

Buyer: Christopher Matheson

Sale price: $190,000

• Address: 2450 W. Third St.

Seller: Stanley & Lolly Hathhorn

Buyer: Jake Haskins

Sale price: $225,000

• Address: 277 Clay Ave.

Seller: Stanly & Lolly Hathhorn

Buyer: Jake Haskins

Sale price: $225,000

• Address: 333 Birch St.

Seller: Dale & Terry Kruse

Buyer: Timothy Currie

Sale price: $135,000

• Address: 1297 Lincoln St.

Seller: Francis Grant Roper

Buyer: Austin Cless

Sale price: $179,000

• Address: 528 Fourth Ave. West

Seller: Nick Avgares Revocable Trust

Buyer: Mary Avgares

Sale price: $73,900

• Address: 1465 County Rd. 30

Seller: Michael A & Janet M Schad

Buyer: Ray Pearcey III

Sale price: $244,200

• Address: 1597 Sprout Drive

Seller: Martha N Sombati Revocable Trust

Buyer: Dan Lundberg

Sale price: $13,000

• Address: 430 E. Fourth St., #32

Seller: Terry Earle

Buyer: Kimberlee A Van Peursem

Sale price: $100

• Address: 430 E. Fourth St., #28

Seller: Terry James

Buyer: Kimberlee A Van Peursem

Sale price: $300

• Address: 147 Taylor Court

Seller: Jamie Dschaak

Buyer: Jimmie S Walz

Sale price: $56,500

• Address: 2908 Pinon Circle

Seller: Clint K Roberts

Buyer: Brandon L Cooper

Sale price: $290,000

• Address: 700 E. Victory Way

Seller: KG Store 903 LLC

Buyer: KGCCO LLC

Sale price: $4,775,000

• Address: 917 Breeze St.

Seller: Brenna M Haley

Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC

Sale price: $68,000

• Address: 921 Grackle Rd.

Seller: Jon W. Thompson

Buyer: Randy Pearson

Sale price: $18,500

• Address: 771 Rose St.

Seller: David Decker

Buyer: Justin F Doubrava

Sale price: $113,500

