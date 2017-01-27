Home sweet home: Moffat County hoops back on own court against Roaring Fork

The Friday return of varsity basketball to the Moffat County High School gym brought with it bunches of blue and white as well as plentiful pink.

The cancer awareness games for MCHS hoops marked the end of a three-week hiatus from home for the Bulldogs as teams hosted the Roaring Fork Rams of Carbondale.

Following a blowout win by Moffat County girls junior varsity and a 51-42 loss for Bulldog boys JV, players gathered at center court for a remembrance of cancer survivors and victims before girls varsity tip-off.

The Lady Dogs led their entire game, starting slowly but gaining steam with a pair of three-pointers by Josey King, who would nail a trio of triples throughout the night and lead scoring with 15 points.

“We’ve been saying that Josey was about to have a breakout game, and I think we saw that tonight,” said head coach Kenley Nebeker. “We did a lot of things well and there’s still stuff we can still improve on.”

The Rams kept it close in the second quarter, trailing 22-14 at halftime, though MCHS girls could not be stopped late in the game, a 17-10 final period giving them the win at 50-28.

Mattie Jo Duzik followed King with nine points, while Makenna Baker and Brooke Gumber each added eight.

A night of wacky fun that included a free throw face-off in nightclub wear and a dance contest — held at halftime of the varsity games, as well as the Chuck-a-Duck contest — didn’t quite translate into a good time for the final game of the evening, with Moffat County boys varsity falling, 57-33, to Roaring Fork.

An even first quarter concluded with the Rams ahead, 17-13, off a buzzer-beating outside shot by Ronald Clemente.

A jumper by Kasen Brennise midway through the second quarter had the Dogs trailing only 22-18, but that point marked a run by the Rams that would stretch all the way into the next period as Roaring Fork amassed 25 unanswered points until MCHS’s Keenan Hildebrandt finally stopped the Bulldog cold streak with a pair of free throws with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter, now behind 47-20.

Coach Eric Hamilton noted that the team refused to quit in the final minutes and still gave the Rams a good game from there, outscoring the visitors 13-10.

“Those guys still had a good attitude, no finger-pointing or anything,” Hamilton said.

Justin Dugan led Moffat County scoring with 10 points, Brent Cook nine and Hildy seven.

While MCHS girls improve to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the 3A Western Slope League, boys are at 3-11, 1-3. Both varsity groups will next host Basalt Feb. 4 with a JV-only night Feb. 3 at home against Coal Ridge.

