Fitness Tip: Snowshoeing burns calories, invigorates body and mind

If you're looking for a way to get exercise in the winter without paying the hefty price that comes with Alpine skiing and snowboarding, try snowshoeing.
Snowshoe rental is relatively cheap, and there's plenty of snow-covered terrain at Loudy-Simpson Park or Yampa Valley Golf Course.
Snowshoeing offers a full-body workout in nature.
