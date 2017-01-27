Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 28, 2017: Moffat County High School alum Kayla Pinnt achieves statewide honor

The organization Sportswomen of Colorado announced this week that Kayla Pinnt will be honored as All-Around Athlete, small school category in recognition of her senior year at Moffat County High School.

Pinnt graduated MCHS in 2016, standing out as a state leader in steals in basketball as well as amassing 10 total state track and field titles, seven individual events and three relays, breaking numerous school records as well as a 3A state track meet record. She currently competes for Colorado State University track and will attend the 43rd annual awards celebration March 12 at Glendale’s Infinity Park Events Center.

Sportswomen of Colorado honors noteworthy female athletes and coaches across multiple sports ranging from high school to college to Olympic level, and this year’s ceremony will include past honoree and gold medalist Missy Franklin among other guests.

The Craig Daily Press will have a larger story about Pinnt in the following week.

Moffat County Youth Wrestling registration available

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

MCHS, CMS spirit teams organizing February cheer clinic

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cheerleaders are looking for young talent to participate in the Junior Bulldogs Cheer Clinic.

Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the season spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime as part of the final home basketball game of the season when MCHS hosts Delta Feb. 17.

The cost is $20, which includes a cheer shirt, game admission and pom-pom. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at MCHS, with practices running from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 to 16, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-620-3056.