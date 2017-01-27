Craig CNCC soccer starts signing process for 2017 season, promotes new coach

As Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer goes into its sophomore season on the Craig campus, personnel are retooling a great deal of the program, but building on what’s already been established is a lot easier than starting from scratch.

Moffat County High School senior Kaylynn Haefs signed her letter of intent Thursday to play for the women’s team CNCC this fall, one of multiple changes for the Spartans within the past month.

Kaylynn’s signing event at the college was the first to not involve Lance Noble, who resigned Jan. 16 from his position as head coach of both the men’s and women’s teams.

Noble left the job for family reasons, namely plans to get married and return to Texas, having popped the question to fiancée Claudia Deramo between games last September.

CNCC confirmed Joe Eades as Noble’s replacement, having served as assistant coach and recruiter for the program in its inaugural season.

Eades oversaw Kaylynn’s signing, noting her personal integrity and fortitude being an asset on the field.

“She’s a great player, technically proficient, good tactically, great mentality, and we’re looking forward to having her here,” Eades said.

Kaylynn’s father, Steve Haefs, also chimed in at the ceremony.

“We are extremely proud of you,” Steve told his daughter. “You have never disappointed us in your work eihic.”

Kaylynn contributed to MCHS girls soccer the past two years — serving as a team captain as well as qualifying for Western Slope All-Conference tournament play — and has competed in Steamboat Springs Soccer Club. Her 12-year-old sister, Kassy, is a huge fan of the sport as well.

“She’s been thinking of playing soccer her whole life,” Kassy said.

Kaylynn said she is “buckling down” in her senior year to get ready for college coursework and life after high school.

“I’m really just excited to start having the experience here and ready for the opportunity,” she said.

A coach for the women’s team still has yet to be determined, though the goal is to fill the slot by late February or early March.

Eades will henceforth be head coach for the men’s team while the college searches for a full-time women’s coach, though he will also continue to recruit for both teams.

Eades said he believes having two coaches working in tandem will serve the Spartans better as men’s and women’s squads will still work together a great deal once practices and the regular season start later this year.

Kaylynn’s mother is Janell Oberlander, vice president of CNCC’s Craig campus, who has been a part of the effort that began the Spartan soccer program starting last spring.

“It’s a little surreal for me, because when I came here, we didn’t have a team, and now my daughter’s going to be able to play and get a great education,” she said. “Excited for her, excited for the college.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.