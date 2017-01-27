Craig briefs: Preserving The Last Frontier meets Jan. 28

The Preserving The Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St. The program, led by Bobbi Peed, will be about the life and times of 1917. For more information, call 970-824-6761.

J.P. Price fundraiser planned Jan. 28 in Craig

A fundraiser for J.P. Price is slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan, 28 at Just Craftin’ Around, 2005 W. Victory Way. Create a framed sign painted with the word “family.” Cost is $30 for participants to make their own sign or $40 to have one made. Several sessions are available throughout the day. Sign up or place an order by visiting facebook.com/events/1817603548505982 or calling 970-620-4118.

Winter Tea planned to save Luttrell Barn

The Save The Luttrell Barn Committee will host a Winter Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig. Tickets are $15 each and available at the Clarion, Elk Run Inn and KS Kreations. Proceeds go to Save The Luttrell Barn.

Children’s theater auditions set Jan. 30

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “Peter and Wendy” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Moffat County High School Auditorium. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. For more information, call Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.

Newspaper event to explore local tax issues

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at The Memorial Hospital. The topic will be the sales/use tax that will appear on the April 4 ballot. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

Cooks, artists, musicians needed for upcoming event

The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Feb. 11, in downtown Craig. Those wanting to participate are asked to call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343.

Hunters, anglers invited to sportsmen’s roundtable

Hunters and anglers interested in expressing their views and opinions about a variety of wildlife related issues will have an opportunity at the next Northwest Region Sportsmen’s Roundtable Caucus on Feb. 9 in Meeker, according to a news release.

The caucus will begin at 6 p.m. at the White River Electric Association Building, 233 Sixth St.

Elected and appointed representatives on the roundtable will gather feedback and relay it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife leadership at the Statewide Sportsmen’s Roundtable meeting scheduled for mid-March.

“There are several pressing issues that directly impact our sportsmen on the table,” said NW Regional Manager Ron Velarde. “From winter conditions, mule deer numbers and predator management to CPW’s financial sustainability, this is where sportsmen can come listen, learn and give their input.”

Elkhead visitors can reserve campsites in 2017 season

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first-come, first-served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

From May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis, as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

CPW reminds park visitors to purchase a daily or annual pass before entering any state park.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit the CPW website, or call 970-276-2061.