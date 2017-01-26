YVYE says, ‘Don’t attach anything to electric poles’

Yampa Valley Electric Association is concerned with the number of birdhouses and other attachments showing up on poles in the Craig area.

It is extremely dangerous to attach to YVEA power poles, not only due to electricity but there are significant risks of falling from extreme heights, stated a news release from the association.



Additionally, attachments not authorized by YVEA can be a danger to public safety.

Moving forward, YVEA is going to begin to remove unauthorized attachments from power poles and keep them at the YVEA Craig office on U.S. Highway 40.



“It is not our intent to punish those that have attached without consent of the company but we would like to offer the attachments back to those willing to claim them and start a conversation about safe and legal ways to place appropriate attachments on our poles,” the release stated.



Call 970-879-1160 if you have any questions.