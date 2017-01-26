Weekend Roundup: Bulldog basketball, delightful dancing and more fun fundraisers

An abundance of activities takes place across Northwest Colorado this weekend, and many share a common theme as something enjoyable for those who attend but more importantly enriching for community members in need.

Score with support

Moffat County High School basketball teams will host a cancer fundraiser as part of their Friday games against Roaring Fork.

Organizers will be accepting donations for cancer research throughout the evening. The Chuck-a-Duck event — which involves tossing rubber ducks available for purchase into a dog collar at center court during halftime of the boys varsity game for prizes — will give all proceeds for the night to the effort as well. Spectators are encouraged to wear pink as part of the games, and cancer survivors are welcome to attend and receive recognition.

MCHS students are also encouraged to participate in the following Macho Volleyball afterward as part of the winter spirit week. A Fifth Quarter event for middle school ages will also follow basketball games at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

When: Games start at 3 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Check with organizers about admission; cancer donations welcome

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Free family fun

East Elementary School will host a family movie night Friday as a fundraiser for a fourth-grade field trip to Denver.

Organizers will screen “The Secret Life of Pets.” There is no admission cost for adults or children, but concessions will be on sale to support the effort.

When: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: East Elementary School, 600 Texas Ave.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-824-6042

A night of stars

The sixth annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser for Northwest Colorado Rocky Mountain CASA takes place Friday in Steamboat Springs and features talents on the dance floor from Craig and Steamboat alike.

Light appetizers and a cash bar will also be available, with money raised benefiting CASA’s work with abused and neglected children in Moffat, Routt and Grand counties.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast and sell at Yampa Valley Bank in Craig or Steamboat and Steamboat’s All That.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, show starts at 7:30

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs

Cost: Tickets are $50 apiece

For more information: Call 970-819-6233 or visit Facebook.com/nwrmcasa

A crafty way to lend a hand

Just Craftin’ Around in Craig will host a fundraiser Saturday for JP Price, a local boy afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, who is seeking to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair.

Participants can create or arrange to create a framed sign with the word “Family” as part of the benefit, with nearly all money going to Price’s project.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Just Craftin’ Around, 2005 W. Victory Way

Cost: $30 to create a sign personally, $40 to have organizers make it

For more information: Call 970-620-4118 or visit gofundme.com/jpprice

Roll out for a cause

A benefit for the Klein family of Craig will take place Saturday at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center. The Kleins have multiple children who have been diagnosed with Chiari malformation, and proceeds will assist in offsetting medical costs.

The night will include bowling, a silent auction, a bake sale, door prizes and more.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: Call 970-826-2695

Dazzling diamonds, shiny spurs

The annual Diamonds & Spurs hosted by Rotary Club of Craig kicks off Saturday night, blending tuxedos and ball gowns with fine Western wear. The night features dinner and dancing in a formal atmosphere, as well as other special features to lend a touch of glamour as Rotary Club raises funds.

Tickets can be purchased from club members Randy Looper and Renee Campbell but are expected to sell fast.

When: Runs from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: $60 per ticket, $480 for table of eight, $600 for table of 10

For more information: Call 970-826-4444 or 970-875-1788

Bar none when it comes to fun

Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge will offer a beer pong tournament Saturday night with a $100 bar tab up for grabs, as well as championship t-shirts and all-around bragging rights. Numerous drink specials will be available as well, but remember to drink responsibly and take advantage of the business’s free shuttle if needed.

Teams are limited to 16 with a Friday sign-up deadline. Ages 21 and older only, please.

When: Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: $15 entry

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Fit to a tea

A winter tea service provided by Tea for a Princess is the first of multiple special fundraiser events for Save the Luttrell Barn. Bring your friends to the elegant gathering, which takes place Sunday at Clarion Inn & Suites.

Tickets are available at KS Kreations, Elk Run Inn and at the Clarion. Also, keep an eye out for more happenings with the Luttrell Barn group.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: $15 per ticket

For more information: Call 970-326-6368 or visit Facebook.com/SavetheLuttrellBarn

Time to play around

Missoula Children’s Theater returns to Craig Monday, and all students in kindergarten through eighth-grade are welcome to audition for this year’s show, “Peter and Wendy.”

There is no advance preparation required, and participants need to commit to rehearsals that will run immediately following casting throughout the week, leading up to a Feb. 4 show.

When: Auditions 4 to 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to participate

For more information: Call 970-326-6561 or visit mctinc.org

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.