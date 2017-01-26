Tools in high demand with local thieves: On the record for Jan. 24, 25

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Jan. 24

7:47 a.m.: At Yampa Avenue and West 13th Street, officers responded to a report of a dog at large. A yellow lab was said to be sitting in the middle of the road with a bucket tied to it. The dog was gone when officers arrived.

8:31 a.m.: On the 1600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of theft of tools from a vehicle. The owner believed he’d locked his doors but was having trouble with one of back door locks and couldn’t be sure if it was locked at the time. No suspects have been named.

10 a.m.: At Bear Creek Animal Hospital, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A male party was upset with his dog being impounded. He left prior to officers’ arrival.

10:24 a.m.: At KRAI, officers took a report of a suspicious incident or possible harassment. The radio station has had someone calling to say he believes they’re using the radio to try to communicate with him. Officers believed mental health issues may be a contributing factor and were going to try to contact the man.

10:37 a.m.: At the Hampton Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance by a terminated employee. Officers asked him to leave and he complied.

12:58 p.m.: At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of child abuse or neglect. The Department of Social Services responded to the case.

1:40 p.m.: On the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle. Tools were stolen from a mounted toolbox that was locked with a padlock in the back of a pickup truck. The lock appeared to have been cut.

5:24 p.m.: On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft of a snow shovel from the bookstore. The snow shovel had been sitting outside.

5:47 p.m.: At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of possible domestic violence. Advocates Crisis Support Services brought someone in to report the abuse, which was said to be going on for over a year. Officers are investigating the report.

8:13 p.m.: On the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic assault. A female party was arrested for domestic violence and assault for dumping scalding tea on her husband. The man declined medical attention but had minor burns to the face.

11:12 p.m.: On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A couple of interior doors in the house were damaged and some pushing and shoving occurred. A female party was arrested for criminal mischief, domestic violence, obstruction of telephone services and harassment.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

9:41 a.m.: At West Victory Way and Barclay Street, officers responded to a minor, non-injury traffic accident between a white Chevy Suburban and a red Chevy Astro van.

9:51 a.m.: On the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of a suspicious article. A party received a gift card in the mail with no indication who it came from and was concerned it was some type of scam. It turned out to be a gift card from a family member.

10:34 a.m.: At City Market, officers responded to minor, non-injury vehicle accident between a Chevy Silverado and a GMC Yukon. One driver was cited for backing.

11:10 a.m.: At East Victory Way and Tucker Street, officers responded to a complaint that piled snow was impeding visibility of traffic.

11:16 a.m.: At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of child abuse and requested assistance from DSS.

11:53 a.m.: At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a disturbance by a female party requesting to see a patient whom she was not allowed to see. She was asked to leave.

3:33 p.m.: On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of possible check fraud potentially involving an ex-girlfriend or ex-wife. The incident is still under investigation.

8:51 p.m.: On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian. A male party was causing a disturbance outside the east Kum & Go and asking people for money. The man left prior to officers’ arrival.