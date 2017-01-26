Shadow Mountain project complete, on budget for final phase

— The final payment for the Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project was approved Tuesday by the Moffat County Commissioners, bringing to a close the single largest project ever undertaken by city and county officials.

The final and third phase of the project came in nearly on budget.

“With each phase, we had less than 10 percent in changes (from the contracts) and this last phase, we had very few changes,” said Moffat County Director of Development Services Roy Tipton. For phase three, “we were contracted for $2.9 million and we came in right around $3 million.”

Overall, the three-year project was initially estimated to cost around $6.5 million and ended up costing about $8.5 million, Tipton said. In order to leverage grant and government funding, the project had to be bid out in three phases, making it difficult to guarantee prices.

Thanks to $699,000 in loan forgiveness through a state program — made official in December — Shadow Mountain residents ended up owing less than half as much as originally stated. Instead of $4,700 per household, residents will pay a total of $2,005 per household, or about $109 annually for 20 years.

“I thought we served them pretty well. We kept those costs down, and got it done on our timeline,” Tipton said.

The final phase of the project wrapped up in November, and Shadow Mountain resident Corky Coverston and her husband, Ed, are pleased with the results.

“We are tickled to death with getting it done,” Corky said. “We had no problem with the people working on the project. They were so kind to us and would always tell us what was going on.”

Though total figures won’t be available until the 2016 actual budget is finalized in February, the project was funded with about $3.67 million from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, $3 million from Moffat County, $1.2 million from the voter-approved Shadow Mountain Local Improvement District and $500,000 from the City of Craig. DOLA supplemented the county with an additional $327,794 to cover higher-than-expected phase three costs.

