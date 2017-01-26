Jennifer James: Unconstitutional

As I continue to shift through the years of becoming a reasonable adult, the more I realize our government policies have lost all its value towards "By the People, For the People." I may not have succeeded in anything as far as society is concerned, however I do serve the community on a more basic fashion. Currently, we are protected by a couple of council members who claim that “unintended consequences” should cause alarm for a fair vote. We lost to a 4 percent difference a couple years ago, but perhaps a few have changed their minds; perhaps not.

Through due process, who are these city council members to deny our right, as Americans, to vote? Especially an hour after Mayor Kent Nielson sworn to uphold the U.S. and Colorado constitution. I have sat through a few city council meetings the last few months, and it would appear the Committee to Grow Craig would have had better luck asking for money from the city than having retail marijuana on the ballot. You may not like what everyone has to say, you may not like everyone around you, but if you deny their personal right as citizens, who VOTED you into city council, then you will undoubtedly have your unintended consequences.

Jennifer James

Craig