Danielle Elkins: Stricter guns laws wouldn’t stop bad guys from getting guns

Whether gun violence is actually on the rise, we’re seeing more of it in the news than ever before, and with that comes an even greater division of the right and left about the place of guns in society — especially with a new president whose campaign was endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

It’s been said the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. However, some say gun laws need to be stricter.

The requirement of universal background checks prior to purchasing firearms is one of the heavily debated gun laws being pushed by gun control supporters. The problem with universal background checks, as the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action points out, is that they won’t necessarily stop criminals from acquiring firearms.

“Federal studies have repeatedly found that persons imprisoned for firearm crimes get their firearms mostly through theft, the black market, or family members or friends,” says the NRA-ILA web site. “Most mass shooters, including those inspired by Islamic terrorist groups, pass background checks to acquire firearms.”

Another ban on assault-style weapons has also been debated. However, Nick Wing reported in a June 2016 Huffington Post article titled “Thousands Of Americans Are Gunned Down Each Year, But Few Die By Assault-Style Rifle” that so far in the year, only 2 percent of gun deaths in the U.S. had been attributed to assault-style weapons.

Research from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which keeps track of gun-related deaths in the U.S., shows that weaker gun laws are common among states with higher gun death rates — but the data shows correlation, not causation.

A June 2015 USA Today article, “States With the Most Gun Violence,” by Thomas C. Frohlich, mentions that other possible reasons for the high gun death rates in states with looser gun laws are limited access to quality hospitals in certain areas of the states, or the fact that the poverty rate in eight of the 10 states with the most gun violence was above the national rate of 15.8 percent.

Despite the fact that gun violence is still an issue, an August 2015 blog for Huffington Post titled “Does Gun Control Encourage Crime? The Science of Crime Statistics” and written by David H. Bailey and Jonathan M. Borwein says that crime in general, including gun violence, is actually down since the early 1990s.

“There are few issues where public perception is so completely out of kilter with the facts,” said Bailey and Borwein.

Stricter gun laws would make it more difficult for responsible gun owners to carry their guns for protection. We already have laws that make it difficult — many states don’t recognize the concealed carry permits of states with looser gun laws, making it difficult for gun owners to carry when traveling state to state. Those opposed to gun control believe that targeting high-risk areas and individuals would make more sense.

Bailey and Borwein described crime like a disease that needs to be correctly diagnosed with an effective remedy based on each “infected” area’s circumstances and specific needs. Some “remedies” they named for the problem of gun violence are problem-oriented policing, hot-spot policing tactics, special training for police in the detection of concealed weapons, directed police patrolling, proactive arrests of serious repeat offenders or any combination of these.

I feel safer knowing that although there are “bad guys” with guns, there are “good guys” who are also carrying. It seems fairer and more effective to target high-risk individuals with more policing and stricter punishments rather than to make gun ownership more difficult for law-abiding citizens.

