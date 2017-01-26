Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 27, 2017: Moffat County hoops to host cancer fundraiser

Moffat County High School basketball teams will host a cancer fundraiser as part of their Friday games against Roaring Fork.

Games take place at 900 Finley Lane and start at 3 p.m. with girls junior varsity, and organizers will be accepting donations for cancer research throughout the evening. The Chuck-a-Duck event — which involves tossing rubber ducks available for purchase into a dog collar at center during halftime of the boys varsity game for prizes — will give all proceeds for the night to the effort as well.

Spectators are encouraged to wear pink as part of the games, and cancer survivors are welcome to attend and receive recognition.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Craig Youth Hockey takes wins, losses, adjusts games

Craig Youth Hockey Association had schedules shaken up over the past weekend as the Moffat County Bulldogs 18 and under Midget team had a home Sunday doubleheader against Aspen postponed. Games have yet to be rescheduled, likely taking place in early February.

The 12U Peewees also had matches changed, with games in Grand Junction now slated for Feb. 4.

The 10U Squirts Sunday games against Telluride went as scheduled, Craig Cougars falling, 5-2 and 2-1 to the Lizardheads, Hayden Urroz scoring two goals and Grant Sis one in the series.

After a tough start to the season, the 14U Northwest Colorado Blizzard made progress while on the road this weekend. Following a 7-1 Saturday loss in Vail, the combined Craig and Steamboat Springs squad took its first win of the regular season — second overall after a Jan. 13 tournament victory over Arapahoe at the DU Pioneer Classic — with a 3-2 Sunday defeat of Summit. Though the group looked to complete a sweep of the Lightning, a second game between the two ended 4-4.

Clay Durham and Jack Cashen each put in two goals during the weekend, Chase Delameter, Alan Duty, Calvin Zuschlag and Ezra Moyer one each.

In goal, John Doane had 87 saves across all three games.

The Blizzard and Bulldogs each head to Glenwood Springs this weekend, while the Squirts host West Elk Jan. 29 in their final home games.

Moffat County Youth Wrestling registration available

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.