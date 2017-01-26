Craig briefs: Fundraiser for J.P. Price set for Saturday

A fundraiser for J.P. Price is slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Just Craftin’ Around, 2005 W. Victory Way. Create a framed sign painted with the word “family.” Cost is $30 for participants to make their own sign or $40 to have one made. Several sessions are available throughout the day. Sign up or place an order by calling 970-620-4118.

Frontier group to meet Saturday

The Preserving The Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St., in Craig. The program, led by Bobbi Peed, will be about the life and times of 1917. For more information, call 970-824-6761.

Newspaper event to focus on tax

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at The Memorial Hospital. The topic will be the sales/use tax that will appear on the April 4 ballot. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

Children’s theater auditions Jan. 30

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “Peter and Wendy” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the Moffat County High School Auditorium.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. For more information, contact Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.

Participants need for art event

The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Feb. 11, in downtown Craig.

Those who want to participate are asked to call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343.

Elkhead campers can reserve spots

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first-come, first-served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

From May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis, as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

CPW reminds park visitors to purchase a daily or annual pass before entering any state park.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us, or call 970-276-2061.

Event planned to save historic barn

The Save The Luttrell Barn Committee will host a Winter Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Tickets are $15 each and available at the Clarion, Elk Run Inn and KS Kreations. Bring grandmothers, mothers, granddaughters and friends. Proceeds go to Save The Luttrell Barn.

Medication drop box now available

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital, has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications, according to a news release.

A secure drop box is installed at Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St. in Craig. The drop box was provided through the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Prescription, over-the-counter medications and vitamins can be disposed of in the drop box. The drop box provides the best option for families to safely dispose of potentially harmful medications. The average American household has four pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. The abundance of medication creates opportunities for misuse and abuse, which can have serious, even deadly results.

Sharps, marijuana products, and chemotherapy medication may not be disposed of in the drop box. The drop box is intended only for residents to dispose of household medication. Health care facility waste is not permitted.

The Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program covers the cost of transporting collected medications for destruction.