Moffat County wrestlers conquer Cowboys

A Tuesday night win galvanized the Moffat County High School wrestling, not just as another link in a chain of successes this season but also a victory they’ve been looking to achieve against a respected rival.

The Bulldogs bested Meeker, 39-32, in a dual meet on the road where MCHS athletes took it to the Cowboys, the second-ranked team in Colorado’s 2A division.

Having lost to Meeker in one-on-one duals the past three years, the Dogs didn’t let history define them, with four Moffat County grapplers winning by pin, including Chris Moschetti (120 pounds) against Nick Massey, Drake Zimmerman (152) against Hunter Garcia and Miki Klimper (170) over James Amick, the MCHS boys ranked at 13th, 12th and second in 3A in the state, respectively, going into the dual, according to On the Mat.

After mostly junior varsity competition this year, Greg Hixson also earned a fall at 145 over Christopher Strate.

Bulldog Ethan Powers battled his way to an 8-3 decision against 132’s seventh-ranked Garrett Frantz, as did teammate Daniel Caddy — 3A’s No. 12 — 9-3 against Jacob Pelloni, third in 2A’s 113.

A win by points also went to MCHS’s Hugo Hernandez, 4-2 on the night against Ridge Williams at 195.

While Casey Turner, 2A’s top entrant in the 170 bracket, did not compete, other ranked Cowboys were in the mix, No. 2 Chase Rule (182), No. 4 Sheridan Harvey (138) and No. 5 Caleb Bradford (220) taking pins over Elias Peroulis, John T Peroulis and Toryn Hume, with No. 3 Tannen Kennedy a technical fall over Ryan Zimmerman at 126.

Meeker’s Cody Nielsen also earned a pin over Connor Winn at 160, while both teams had one uncontested match, forfeits going to MCHS’s Karson Cox at 106 and Cowboy Tyler Ilgen at 285, as calculated by Trackwrestling.

In JV exhibition matches, Dario Alexander took a pin for the Dogs, rising to the 113 weight, and Meeker’s Kasey Rosendahl (120) and Kesston Hobbs (170) won by fall against Isiaih Herod and Chace Marshall.

Moffat County will hit the Front Range this weekend with a Saturday invitational hosted by Valley High School.

