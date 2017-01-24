Retail pot will not be on April ballot in Craig

An ordinance that would’ve placed retail marijuana on the ballot in April’s election died at the hands of a tie vote by Craig City Council Tuesday night.

All six current council members were seated for the vote, with John Ponikvar, Derek Duran and Jarrod Ogden voting in favor of putting the measure on the ballot and Tony Bohrer, Joe Bird and Mayor Pro Tem Kent Nielson voting against.

Council opted to not vote on the retail marijuana-related tax measures after the primary measure that would have permitted retail marijuana failed.

