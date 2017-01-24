Moffat County Commissioners ditch times on meeting agendas

— Two weeks into their term, the newly seated Moffat County Board of Commissioners is making adjustments to how they carry out their weekly public meetings.

The new board has done away with assigning times to agenda items at the suggestion of Commissioner Ray Beck, who previously served nine years on Craig City Council and as mayor of Craig.

“We were looking for efficiencies in how we ran our meetings,” Beck said. “It’s a work in progress… If a few months down the road, we get feedback that it’s not a good idea, we can change that.”

Most other local governing boards, including city council, the hospital board and school board do not assign times to agenda items.

The news is welcome to meeting-goers who attend the full meeting, which previously would be interrupted with long recesses to await an agenda item’s scheduled time.

“It seems liked every day, we were pausing for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, half an hour,” said Commissioner Frank Moe. “It was not good time management.”

The change is less convenient, however, for busy department heads and other community leaders who are there to present updates and must now wait through the full meeting for their turn.

“It’s definitely impacting my time,” said Department of Social Services Director Dollie Rose, who’s been very busy fixing longstanding issues with the department since she signed on a year and a half ago.

The commissioners will still consider scheduling times for certain agenda items, Beck said. Additionally, there is now a noon Friday deadline to submit items to be included on the agenda.

The Moffat County Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Moffat County Courthouse.

