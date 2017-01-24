Man arrested twice in two days when exwife turns over drugs: On the record for Jan. 17 to 23

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Jan. 20

4:42 a.m.: At East Seventh Street and Ashley Road, officers took a report of a vehicle accident. A plow driver reported passing a black Dodge truck that had run off the road and was stuck in the snow near a fence. The vehicle was unoccupied and no damage appeared to have been done.

8:05 a.m.: At The Memorial Hospital Clinic, officers responded to a report of a fraud.

9:44 a.m.: On the 700 block of Legion Street, officers responded to an animal complaint. The man believed he had a raccoon in his house. He was tipped off when the food that was left out overnight for a cat was gone the next morning, but the cat wasn’t in the house. He requested to borrow a live trap from animal control and his request was granted.

11:42 a.m.: At Correctional Alternative Placement Services on Ranney Street, officers took a report of a possible drug violation. Some pills were found in a room and the reporting party requested officers come examine them. No arrests were made.

12:11 p.m.: At Domino’s Pizza, officers responded to a report of a traffic accident between a grey Dodge Caravan and a Ford F150.

12:21 p.m.: At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a weapon violation. A male party tried to purchase a weapon but was denied because charges remained on his record that hadn’t been fully expunged.

1:12 p.m.: At Yampa Avenue and East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of two suspicious males walking west on Sixth, one of whom was reportedly carrying a rifle. One man was in camouflage pants, a dark-colored jacket and a beanie. Officers were unable to find them.

4:17 p.m.: On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a commercial alarm at the old Kmart building. A broken window was found.

8:25 p.m.: On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment involving a juvenile.

Saturday, Jan. 21

11:54 a.m.: On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of possible harassment on Facebook. A local female party was receiving communications on Facebook from a male in Texas. Officers instructed her on how to block the person.

12:13 p.m.: On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of theft. A purse was stolen from a vehicle, but the owner confronted the thief and got the purse back.

12:48 p.m.: On the 700 block of Green Street, officers responded to a 911 call and a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile out of control.

2:18 p.m.: At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of two juveniles riding skateboards inside the mall. Both juveniles were trespassed from the mall.

8:12 p.m.: On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of assault. A male was brought into the hospital claiming he fell on the ice, but members of the family suggested it might have been an assault. The incident is still under investigation.

10:36 p.m.: On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The complainant claims to have been receiving strange phone calls for several weeks.

Sunday, Jan. 22

2:51 p.m.: On the 0 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of one employee threatening another employee. Officers talked to the alleged victim and no one wanted to press charges.

3:44 p.m.: On the 200 block of Sandrock Drive, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. A male party would not let the female party make a phone call to the police. When officers arrived, she handed over possible controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The male was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of telephone service and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

8:51 p.m.: On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A party was receiving harassing phone calls from an unknown person.

Monday, Jan. 23

1:10 a.m.: On the 800 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A resident reported seeing a couple kids ages 10 to 15 walking southbound on the street and she was concerned why they were out so late on a school night.

4:58 a.m.: At the Craig Post Office, officers responded to a report of a male sleeping in the post office. He was contacted and asked to move on and he agreed.

7:59 a.m.: On the 1600 block of A Street, officers responded to a traffic accident on private property. A vehicle collided with a fence doing damage to the fence.

8:30 a.m.: At Tunies and Such, officers responded to a report of fraud. Someone left a threatening message on the answering machine demanding checking account information.

12:06 p.m.: On the 0 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a traffic accident. A black Chevy Equinox backed into a Suzuki sedan in a parking lot.

5:10 p.m.: On the 200 block of Sandrock Drive, officers responded to a request for a civil standby for a male party who was arrested the day before on domestic violence and drug charges. When the male returned home to pick up some personal items after being released from jail, his ex-wife gave officers a bag containing illegal drugs. The male party was arrested a second time for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:19 p.m.: At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of child abuse or neglect.

8:55 p.m.: On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile.

8:58 p.m.: On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A male called wanting to know if two officers had stopped by his house and talked to his wife.



9:58 p.m.: At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 25, of Craig, was arrested on charges of allegedly driving under restraint related to alcohol, possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and violation of bail bonds and bail bond conditions.

Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for trespassing a dwelling in violation of bail bonds.

Robert Henry Wieland, III, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Jeremy H. Yazzie, 21, of Fruitland, New Mexico, was cited for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jerrad John Carney, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Roger Neil Gibson, Jr., 47, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harvey Franklin Lowell, 55, of Meeker, was cited for providing false information or identification for a firearm background check.

Stephen Nathaniel Otis, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Warren Edward Dillon, 60, of Clifton, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear in relation to a traffic violation.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Brian Anthony Ghirardelli, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Tanner Robert Snyder, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence, careless driving, open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, failure to give information after striking another vehicle and failure to report an accident.

Eric William Aalbue, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Friday, Jan. 20

Chad Allen Davis, 44, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Gary Lee Holman, 42, of Denver, was arrested on charges of alleged distribution, manufacture or possession of illegal drugs, three charges of possession of schedule I/II illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for parole violations.

Trevor Lane Ormsbee, 24, of Pueblo, was arrested on charges of alleged distribution, manufacture or possession of illegal drugs.

Elizabeth Jean Zimmerman, 33, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged distribution, manufacture or possession of less than a half ounce of illegal drugs and first degree introducing contraband.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Gary Lee Holman, 42, of Denver, was arrested on charges of alleged second degree introducing contraband

Sunday, Jan. 22

Ryan Lopez, 34, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence, obstruction of telephone services and possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Rosemary Coleman, 32, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for larceny.

Monday, Jan. 23

Melody Jean Lyons, 56, of Maybell, was arrested on charges of alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Brandon Rowley, 42, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order.

Rusty Allen Surovik, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for parole.

Sidney Lee Eller, 55, of Maybell, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol and first degree introducing contraband.