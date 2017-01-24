8 running for Craig City Council, 2 running for mayor

Eight people will battle for three open seats on Craig City Council, and two current council members are running for city mayor.

Petitions were due Monday, and according to City Clerk Kathy Larson, the following people are running for an open seat in the April 4 election:

Running for mayor:

• John Ponikvar

• Joe Bird

Running for city council:

•Kent Nielson

• Andrea Camp

• Bill Johnston

• Jarrod Ogden

• Rod Compton

• Tony Bohrer

• Dave DeRose

• Chris Nichols

Former Mayor Ray Beck left the position when he was elected to the Board of Moffat County Commissioners — a seat he took this month.