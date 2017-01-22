Highway 13 crash sends five to hospital Saturday evening

— A two-vehicle collision on Colorado Highway 13 south of Craig closed the highway for nearly two hours and sent five people to the hospital, according to law officials.

The crash occurred at mile marker 71 near Hamilton just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 44-year-old Marina Martinez. of Grand Junction, was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when her vehicle began to rotate clockwise, according to a press release from Colorado State Patrol. The car traveled into the southbound lane and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2013 silver Subaru sedan, driven by 33-year-old Amber Goodenow, of Craig.

Martinez had three passengers in her vehicle, a 24-year-old female from Craig, a 42-year-old male from Clifton and an infant. All four occupants from the Pontiac and Goodenow were transported to The Memorial Hospital in Craig with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

“They had to extricate the one driver from the Pontiac, so (the highway) was closed because of fire equipment being on the highway,” said State Patrol Sergeant Kirk Gardner.

At the time of the crash, roadways were snow-packed and it was snowing moderately. Excessive speed and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors to the accident. The accident is still under investigation.

The highway was reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m., said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Tracy Trulove.