Craig briefs: Petitions for City Council candidates due Jan. 23

Those interested in running for Craig City Council can pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within Craig city limits. Candidates must also be U.S. citizens at least 25 years old, have resided in the city for at least one year and be registered to vote.

Completed petitions are due back to the city clerk Jan. 23.

Coffee and a Newspaper to discuss sales/use tax

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Feb. 1 at The Memorial Hospital.

The topic of discussion will be the sales/use tax that will appear on the April 4 ballot. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

4-H enrollment deadline Feb. 28 at extension office

The Moffat County Extension Office’s deadline for 4-H is Feb. 28. New and existing members can sign up for 4-H at the Moffat County Extension Office. For more information about 4-H or 4-H enrollment, call the extension office at 970-824-9180

Artists, musicians needed for upcoming art walk

The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Feb. 11 in downtown Craig. Those wanting to participate are asked to call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343.

Elkhead campers can reserve spots next year

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first-come, first-served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

From May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis, as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

CPW reminds park visitors to purchase a daily or annual pass before entering any State Park.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit the CPW website, or call 970-276-2061.

Craig, Moffat County get medication drop box

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital, has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications, according to a news release.

A secure drop box is installed at Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St. in Craig. The drop box was provided through the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Prescription, over-the-counter medications and vitamins can be disposed of in the drop box.

Sharps, marijuana products, and chemotherapy medication may not be disposed of in the drop box. The drop box is intended only for residents to dispose of household medication. Health care facility waste is not permitted.