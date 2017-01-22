Business Buzz: New kitchen store planned for downtown

As this week marks the closing of long-time staple The Kitchen Shop, another kitchen store is on deck to take its place in downtown Craig.

Lynnette Siedschlaw, along with her husband, Mason Siedschlaw, and children, Caitlin Running, 15, and Daniel Running, 13, plan to open Kitchen a la More in the same building in which The Kitchen Shop currently operates at 577 Yampa Ave.

“We’ve learned as a family if you truly want something, you may be uncertain of how it will turn out, but to always go for it,” Lynnette said.

The family will rent the space from owners Mike and Nadine Daszkiewicz and hopes to open the store March 31.

Lynnette said she plans to carry cookware, utensils, gadgets, plates, linens, barware, decor and specialty foods such as olives, cherries, chocolates and spices. She will expand the inventory over time to reflect the needs and wishes of customers. She plans to offer a seating area and warm atmosphere at the store.

“I want it to be comfortable when people come in, not only to shop but visit with friends and family,” Lynnette said. When customers walk in, she wants to give them “a little bit of a taste of what’s to come in the store so they want to come in.”

Lynnette will run the store in the evenings and on Fridays and Saturdays, with help from part-time staff to operate the store during the weekdays.

Lynnette and Mason will maintain their positions with Moffat County, as the human resources director and the information technology director, respectively.

And since the business is a family affair, Daniel will serve as the vice president of candy operations and Caitlin will be vice president of art and design.

“It’s going to be a good experience … being a part of it,” Daniel said.

Lynnette said involving the whole family makes the venture worthwhile on a number of levels.

“It’ll teach them responsibility, … how to treat people, how to provide excellent customer service, consequences,” she said. “I’m hoping I can set the example for them that hard work does pay off.”

Both Lynnette and Mason have previous business experience they bring to Kitchen a la More.

Lynnette owned Northwest Weed Management with her late husband, Chad Running, until 2012, and Mason continues to operate computer repair and DJ businesses in addition to his employment with the county.

The couple agrees that opening this downtown shop is a chance they need to take for the sake of their town.

“Our community has lost a lot of once stable businesses,” Lynnette said. “Our community needs businesses like this. Our community needs people willing to take a risk.”

Making the leap has been made easier by the support of the community, particularly Corrie Ponikvar, who owned The Hideaway kitchen gourmet store from 1985 to 1990 at 638 Yampa Ave. Ponikvar has been offering guidance to Lynnette and attended the Las Vegas Market with her this weekend to select inventory.

The family will be busy over the coming weeks preparing for the store to open this spring. In the meantime, The Kitchen Shop is wrapping up its operations this week. The store will be offering 60 percent off all items and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, its final day.

