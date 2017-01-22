Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 23, 2017

Monday
None
Tuesday
6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Meeker
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Little Snake River Valley School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Glenwood Springs
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
9 p.m. Moffat County High School Student Council Macho Volleyball at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Valley Invitational in Gilcrest
8 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
8 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational
8:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Glenwood Springs
9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Meeker at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
9:30 a.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Glenwood Springs
Sunday
6 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs
9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID