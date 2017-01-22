Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 23, 2017

Monday

None

Tuesday

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Meeker

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Little Snake River Valley School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Glenwood Springs

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 p.m. Moffat County High School Student Council Macho Volleyball at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Valley Invitational in Gilcrest

8 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

8 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

8:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Glenwood Springs

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Meeker at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

9:30 a.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Glenwood Springs

Sunday

6 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Glenwood Springs

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.