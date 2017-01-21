Rifle shoots down Moffat County basketball; Bulldogs split with Aspen

A fierce set of Friday night games started the weekend off on the wrong foot for Moffat County High School basketball teams, though they rebounded for the most part the following day.

With back-to-back road games, MCHS girls and boys varsity both took losses to begin the weekend in Rifle.

Lady Bulldogs struggled against the 4A Bears, trailing 16-7 in the first quarter and 28-17 to finish the half.

Moffat County’s fortunes looked to be turning as they outscored Rifle, 13-9, in the third period, but the Bears regained dominance to finish the game 52-37.

It was simply the male Bears’ night Friday as Rifle boys bombarded the Bulldogs with on-target outside shooting, hitting seven three-pointers in the first quarter alone, Brent Cook’s triple the only MCHS score in the 23-3 opener.

The rest of the game wasn’t nearly so lopsided, as the Dogs made it 40-15 at halftime and even outscored their opponents 18-13 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears’ solid start gave it to them at 70-49.

The non-conference games provided a test of abilities for both Bulldog teams, who went on to face fellow 3A Western Slope League team Aspen for the second time this season.

The Lady Dogs again easily dispatched the Skiers, walking away with a 55-14 victory to regain their footing, now 2-1 in WSL play and 10-3 overall.

While Moffat County boys earned a 64-45 win when hosting Aspen Jan. 6, the Skiers were ready for them this time, though not without significant Bulldog pushback.

Aspen held the lead at 28-21 in the first half, but the Dogs worked their way back from there to tie it up at 62, forcing an overtime scenario.

Foul trouble that dwindled numbers earlier in the game as Keenan Hildebrandt got to five was an issue in extra minutes as well once Cook was forced to take a seat.

The Skiers won, 76-71.

Bulldog boys are now 3-10 altogether and 1-2 in the league.

MCHS teams will take home court again this Friday, hosting Roaring Fork.