Moffat County swimmers earn sixth, another state time in Aspen

Moffat County High School girls swimming is coming ever closer to state-qualifying times as the season continues, complete with a first-place individual finish in their most recent meet.
2016-17 Moffat County High School girls swimming seasonDate(s) — Meet; Team ranking
- Dec. 10 — Southwest Conference Relay Meet; 8th
- Dec. 16, 17 — Gunnison/Montrose Invitational; 4th
- Jan. 6 — Delta Invitational; 5th
- Jan. 14 — Lady Tigers Invitational; 5th
- Jan. 20 — Aspen Invitational; 6th
- Jan. 27 — Glenwood Springs
- Jan. 28 — Montrose Invitational
- Feb. 3, 4 — 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University
- Feb. 9, 10, 11 — 3A State Championships at Thornton
As a team, MCHS placed sixth Friday at the Aspen Invitational, with Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner earning the gold for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard freestyle race, her time of 58.95 seconds marking the fourth race in which she has qualified for the 3A State Championships.
Fahrner also made the cut in the 100 breaststroke 200 free and 500 free back in December and just missed her chance at the 50 free in Aspen, one-hundredth of a second over the 27.50 qualifying time, still placing second in the race.
Coach Meghan Francone noted that numerous Moffat County athletes hit their best times in Aspen, including Marisa Hulstine and Alyssa Chavez in the 100 free and Tehya Johnson and Katelynn Turner in the 50.
Chavez and Rachel Witt each got their best times yet in the 100 backstroke at Aspen, Jaycee Holman and Carson Flint in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 free relay of Fahrner, Hulstine, Turner and Molly Neton took sixth in Aspen, while the 200 medley team of Turner, Holman, Johnson and Brenna Knez was 12th.
Moffat County swimmers will next attend a meet Friday in Glenwood Springs, followed the next day by the Montrose Invitational.
Moffat County High School swim results from Aspen Invitational
Swimmer(s) — Time, Place
50-yard freestyle
Annika Fahrner — 27.51, 2
Katelynn Turner — 31.62, 18
Tehya Johnson — 33.67, 24
Rachel Witt — 39.34, 36
Rebekah Daniels — 43.00, 40
100-yard backstroke
Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 1:14.16, 9
Molly Neton — 1:15.45, 11
Katelynn Turner — 1:25.18, 15
Alyssa Chavez — 1:38.08, 24
Rachel Witt — 1:52.03, 30
100-yard breaststroke
Jaycee Holman — 1:38.62, 20
Carson Flint — 1:52.23, 27
Brenna Knez — 1:58.63, 29
100-yard butterfly
Molly Neton — 1:24.43, 9
100-yard freestyle
Annika Fahrner — 58.95, 1
Marisa Hulstine — 1:05.70, 9
Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 1:11.64, 14
Alyssa Chavez — 1:19.49, 27
Carson Flint — 1:49.69, 46
200-yard freestyle
Marisa Hulstine — 2:27.78, 9
Tehya Johnson — 2:57.08, 24
200-yard individual medley
Jaycee Holman — 3:07.20, 13
200-yard freestyle relay
Annika Fahrner/Marisa Hulstine/ Molly Neton/Katelynn Turner — 1:58.14, 6
Isabel Enzi-Feichter/Jaycee Holman/Tehya Johnson/Alyssa Chavez — 2:16.10, 13
Rachel Witt/Brenna Knez/Carson Flint/Rebekah Daniels — 2:49.79, 19
200-yard medley relay
Katelynn Turner/Brenna Knez/Jaycee Holman/Tehya Johnson — 2:39.67, 12
Rachel Witt/Carson Flint/Alyssa Chavez/Rebekah Daniels — 3:05.10, 16
— The team placed sixth overall.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID