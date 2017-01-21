Moffat County swimmers earn sixth, another state time in Aspen

Moffat County High School girls swimming is coming ever closer to state-qualifying times as the season continues, complete with a first-place individual finish in their most recent meet.

As a team, MCHS placed sixth Friday at the Aspen Invitational, with Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner earning the gold for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard freestyle race, her time of 58.95 seconds marking the fourth race in which she has qualified for the 3A State Championships.

Fahrner also made the cut in the 100 breaststroke 200 free and 500 free back in December and just missed her chance at the 50 free in Aspen, one-hundredth of a second over the 27.50 qualifying time, still placing second in the race.

Coach Meghan Francone noted that numerous Moffat County athletes hit their best times in Aspen, including Marisa Hulstine and Alyssa Chavez in the 100 free and Tehya Johnson and Katelynn Turner in the 50.

Chavez and Rachel Witt each got their best times yet in the 100 backstroke at Aspen, Jaycee Holman and Carson Flint in the 100 breaststroke.

The 200 free relay of Fahrner, Hulstine, Turner and Molly Neton took sixth in Aspen, while the 200 medley team of Turner, Holman, Johnson and Brenna Knez was 12th.

Moffat County swimmers will next attend a meet Friday in Glenwood Springs, followed the next day by the Montrose Invitational.

Moffat County High School swim results from Aspen Invitational

Swimmer(s) — Time, Place

50-yard freestyle

Annika Fahrner — 27.51, 2

Katelynn Turner — 31.62, 18

Tehya Johnson — 33.67, 24

Rachel Witt — 39.34, 36

Rebekah Daniels — 43.00, 40

100-yard backstroke

Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 1:14.16, 9

Molly Neton — 1:15.45, 11

Katelynn Turner — 1:25.18, 15

Alyssa Chavez — 1:38.08, 24

Rachel Witt — 1:52.03, 30

100-yard breaststroke

Jaycee Holman — 1:38.62, 20

Carson Flint — 1:52.23, 27

Brenna Knez — 1:58.63, 29

100-yard butterfly

Molly Neton — 1:24.43, 9

100-yard freestyle

Annika Fahrner — 58.95, 1

Marisa Hulstine — 1:05.70, 9

Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 1:11.64, 14

Alyssa Chavez — 1:19.49, 27

Carson Flint — 1:49.69, 46

200-yard freestyle

Marisa Hulstine — 2:27.78, 9

Tehya Johnson — 2:57.08, 24

200-yard individual medley

Jaycee Holman — 3:07.20, 13

200-yard freestyle relay

Annika Fahrner/Marisa Hulstine/ Molly Neton/Katelynn Turner — 1:58.14, 6

Isabel Enzi-Feichter/Jaycee Holman/Tehya Johnson/Alyssa Chavez — 2:16.10, 13

Rachel Witt/Brenna Knez/Carson Flint/Rebekah Daniels — 2:49.79, 19

200-yard medley relay

Katelynn Turner/Brenna Knez/Jaycee Holman/Tehya Johnson — 2:39.67, 12

Rachel Witt/Carson Flint/Alyssa Chavez/Rebekah Daniels — 3:05.10, 16

— The team placed sixth overall.