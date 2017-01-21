Health Briefs: A pain in the back?

— Back pain affects eight out of 10 people at some point during their lives. Most back pain goes away on its own, though it may take awhile. Taking over-the-counter pain relievers and resting can help. However, staying in bed for more than one or two days can make it worse. Learn more through the National Library of Medicine at https://medlineplus.gov/backpain.html.

Diabetes education and dietary management this Wednesday

The Memorial Hospital providers Carol Bolt and Dr. Elise Sullivan will be talking about diabetes and dietary management at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the hospital conference rooms at TMH, 750 Hospital Loop in Craig. This is the first in a series of quarterly evening seminars on diabetes management awareness. The workshops will include information on pre-diabetes, diabetes management, meal planning, healthy food choices, and the importance of physical activity. “Learning about the disease and actively participating in treatment is important,” Dr. Bolt said.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation received a $1,000 grant from Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Round Up to support the program. “The funding received from the YVEA’s Operation Round Up provides us the resources to give back to the local community,” said THM Foundation Director Eva Peroulis. Peroulis said The Memorial Hospital Foundation appreciates the Operation Round-Up support and assistance in building a healthy community for Moffat County.

For more information about TMH's program call 970-826-3109.

Cervical Health Awareness Month

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Each year, about 12,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer and about 4,000 women die from it. Many of these cancers can be either prevented or found early, when it is easier to treat. Vaccination for human papilloma virus (HPV) can protect women and girls against the types of HPV that cause most cervical cancers. CDC's Inside Knowledge: Get the facts about Gynecologic Cancer campaign raises awareness about cervical and other gynecologic cancers.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Help is available for insurance enrollment until Jan. 31

Do you need health insurance? Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll in a plan for 2017. Northwest Colorado Health can help you determine if you qualify for tax credits to help pay for insurance. Call us to make a free appt. at 871-7324 or drop into YampaCare Family Medicine 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 595 Russell Street in Craig.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.