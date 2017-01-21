Government Update for the week of Jan. 23

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

2) Approval of the agenda

3) Consent Agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-14

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017-15 & 16

c) HUT Mileage signature sheet

d) Emergency Management Program Grant reimbursement request

4) Public comment, general discussion and BOCC reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

5) Presentations:

a) Colorado Workforce Center — Jessica Valand and Kirstie McPherson

• Program update

b) Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership — Michelle Balleck

• Quarterly update

c) Small Business Alliance - Michelle Balleck

•􀂾 Request letter of support for the Business Toolkit Opportunity grant application

6) Other Business:

a) Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Present letter of final payment to Williams Construction for Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project

b) Human Resources Department — Mindy Curtis, and Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present personnel requisition for approval

7) Staff Reports:

a) Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review December 13, 2016 minutes for revision or approval

• Department Updates:

i) General

— Adult Protective Services Cooperative Agreement: DSS/Horizons Specialized Services

— Legal Services MOU between DSS and Moffat County

ii) Child Welfare

— Citizens’ Review Panel

iii) Self Sufficiency

— Status of Employment First Program

• Electronic Transactions

• Monthly Reports

• Adjournment

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

Please note that action, including final action, may be taken on any or all of the following items:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Swearing-in of W. Kent Nielson as mayor

3) Call to order

4) Approval of minutes from Jan. 10, 2017 meeting

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent agenda

7) Audiences

a) The Smart Business Alliance — representatives from Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig Chamber of Commerce — will appear to discuss grant applications for business opportunity analyses and request the city’s support of this initiative.

b) Michelle Balleck will give the quarterly update for CMEDP.

c) Michelle Balleck will discuss the upcoming Rural Philanthropy Days.

8) Other business

a) Approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with the Moffat County Clerk and approval of the mail ballot plan for the April 4, 2017 election.

b) Bid award for 2017 chemicals.

c) Bid award for half-ton, four-door, four-wheel-drive pickup for police department.

d) Resolution No. 3 approving the Title VI program.

e) Approval of construction by Colorado Parks and Wildlife of an additional campground at Elkhead Reservoir, including authority for the mayor to execute a utility easement with Yampa Valley Electric Association for power service to the campground.

f) Ordinance No. 1060 regarding a ballot question for the April 4, 2017 municipal election permitting the retail sales, growing, manufacturing and testing facilities of marijuana in the city of Craig.

SECOND READING

g) Ordinance No. 1061 regarding a ballot question for the April 4, 2017 municipal election on levying a 5 percent sales tax on the sale of retail and medical marijuana and marijuana products within the city of Craig.

h) Ordinance No. 1062 referring a ballot question for the April 4, 2017 election regarding the city of Craig levying an excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana by retail marijuana cultivation facilities.

9) Staff Reports

a) December 2016 Water/Wastewater Reports

10) City Manager and City Attorney Reports

11) Council Reports

12) Audience Comments

13) Executive session for the sole purpose of discussion of personnel matters pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(f)

14) Executive session for the purchase, lease, transfer or sale of real property interest pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(a).

15) Adjourn