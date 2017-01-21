Accident in Moffat County near Hamilton closes Colorado Highway 13

Colorado Highway 13 closed for more than an hour in both directions south of Craig.

A Saturday evening vehicle crash at mile marker 71 near Hamilton caused the closure, according to an update on Twitter by Colorado Department of Transportation at 7:20 p.m.

CDOT representative Tracy Trulove later confirmed the road was reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Trulove added that the incident occurred near Iles Grove.

Full details on the accident are not yet available.

The Craig Daily Press will have more on this story as it develops.