Over a Cup of Coffee: More mincemeat

This week’s mincemeat recipes were contributed by Pat Pearce, of Craig. She found them in a recipe box belonging to Claudia Pearce, her mother-in-law. It is interesting to note that some of the old recipes use “mince meat,” two words rather than “mincemeat” that is used today.

Pat said that there were no directions for mixing up these three recipes that she found in her mother-in-law’s recipe box. If you should decide to make them, perhaps you can refer to other mincemeat recipes as to grinding, mixing, and so forth.

Mince Meat 1

2 pounds beef

2 ½ pounds brown sugar

1 pound suet

2 tablespoons cinnamon

5 pounds apples

1 tablespoon cloves, allspice

1 pound citron

1 quart cider

3 pound raisins

1 pint molasses

2 pounds currants

2/3 pint brandy

— Recipe credit: Claudia Pearce

Mince Meat 2

2 pounds meat

1 pound suet

5 pounds apples

1 pound citron, candied fruit

3 pounds raisins

2 pounds currants

2 ½ pounds brown sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

2/3 pint brandy

1 pint molasses

1 tablespoon cloves, allspice

1 quart cider

— Recipe credit: Grandma Hughes

Mince Meat 3

2 bowls meat

1 bowl molasses

2 bowls apples

1 tablespoon cinnamon, allspice, cloves

1 bowl suet

2 bowls raisins

½ bowl or one box citron

3 bowls sugar

2 bottles cherries

— Recipe credit: Chloe Vaughn

Isn’t it interesting how the recipes vary slightly as to ingredients? Pat also sent some interesting information about mincemeat. According to Cuisine — December 2010 — “Originally, mincemeat was exactly as it sounds, a mixture of finely chopped meat (usually beef), beef suet, spices, and fruits. It was used as a way to preserve meat before refrigeration.”

